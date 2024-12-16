WiretoWire: Jake Knapp, Patty Tavatanakit victorious in team debut at Grant Thornton Invitational

In a week that defined dozens of careers, a dramatic Sunday unfolded at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Lanto Griffin earned medalist honors, shooting a final-round 63 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course to win by three strokes. Griffin spent much of Sunday on cruise control, but there was plenty of drama unfolding below him on the leaderboard. The cut-off for a PGA TOUR card was 4-under, with six players earning full PGA TOUR status for 2025: Griffin, Hayden Buckley, Takumi Kanaya, Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler and Matthew Riedel. Alistair Docherty, who missed out on earning his TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship by one stroke, repeated his near-miss, falling in solo seventh and finishing as the first man out of a TOUR card. Forty-nine players secured guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for next season, including PGA TOUR University’s No. 2 Christo Lamprecht.