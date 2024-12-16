WiretoWire: Jake Knapp, Patty Tavatanakit victorious in team debut at Grant Thornton Invitational
2 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PGA TOUR winner Jake Knapp and LPGA star Patty Tavatanakit went wire-to-wire in their team debut at the Grant Thornton Invitational. Knapp and Tavatanakit opened with a bogey-free, 14-under 58 in Friday’s Scramble. They followed with a 6-under 66 with one bogey in Saturday’s Foursomes (alternate shot) and then brought it home in Sunday’s Modified Four-ball with a bogey-free, 7-under 65. The UCLA duo rode the hot Scotty Cameron SB-2 Tour Prototype putter of Tavatanakit who mentioned she had cut it down by an inch and changed to a smaller grip prior to teeing it up in Naples. Pre-tournament favorites Tom Kim and Jeeno Thitikul settled for second, finishing one stroke back of Knapp and Tavatanakit.
Meet the six new TOUR members
In a week that defined dozens of careers, a dramatic Sunday unfolded at the Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry. Lanto Griffin earned medalist honors, shooting a final-round 63 at TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course to win by three strokes. Griffin spent much of Sunday on cruise control, but there was plenty of drama unfolding below him on the leaderboard. The cut-off for a PGA TOUR card was 4-under, with six players earning full PGA TOUR status for 2025: Griffin, Hayden Buckley, Takumi Kanaya, Alejandro Tosti, Will Chandler and Matthew Riedel. Alistair Docherty, who missed out on earning his TOUR card at the Korn Ferry Tour Championship by one stroke, repeated his near-miss, falling in solo seventh and finishing as the first man out of a TOUR card. Forty-nine players secured guaranteed Korn Ferry Tour starts for next season, including PGA TOUR University’s No. 2 Christo Lamprecht.
Team Woods, other family pairings return for PNC Championship
Tiger Woods will make his annual appearance at the PNC Championship alongside his 15-year-old son Charlie Woods at the Ritz Carlton Golf Club in Orlando, Florida. Team Woods is one of 20 teams competing in the 36-hole event, with other family pairings including Nelly Korda and father Petr Korda, Steve Stricker and daughter Izzy Stricker and John Daly and his son John Daly II. Bernhard Langer returns to defend his title alongside his son Jason. Langer has been dominant at the PNC Championship with five wins – three with Jason and two with his older son Stefan.
Video of the week
A heartfelt homecoming for Rafael Campos in Puerto Rico
Mic check
“I’ll star you on my PGA TOUR app,” – Nelly Korda on partner Daniel Berger after being impressed by his game at the Grant Thornton Invitational.
By the numbers
3 – Scottie Scheffler was named Player of the Year, joining Tiger Woods as two players to capture the Jack Nicklaus award in three consecutive years.
6 – The final PGA TOUR cards for 2025 have been secured, with six players earning PGA TOUR status for next year at Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School.
1 – North Carolina senior David Ford finished the college golf fall season as the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Ranking and has earned an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic.