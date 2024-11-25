WiretoWire: Maverick McNealy transforms game, captures season finale in Sea Island

Maverick McNealy, who made a 5 1/2–foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win for the first time at The RSM Classic on Sunday, estimates he has somewhere around 15 people on his payroll, what with his stats guy, his caddie/kid brother, Scout, plus his swing coach, physio, agent and others. McNealy, a hockey nut, is a team guy. McNealy’s winning putt Sunday was made possible, in part, by the 18th-hole bogeys of amateur Luke Clanton and two-time TOUR winner Nico Echavarria two groups ahead. That opened the door for McNealy, whose last full swing, a 6-iron from 185 yards that stopped 5 feet, 5 inches away, was a testament to his work with Scott Hamilton, a longtime teaching pro in Cartersville, Georgia. McNealy started the week at 52nd in the FedExCup Fall, which meant he had not only locked up his card for next season but was also set to finish in the Aon Next 10 and qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. He and Scout joked that the best he could finish was 51st, so that became their rallying cry: “Let’s do it. Let’s get to 51st.” McNealy, a PGA TOUR winner, did a lot more than that.