WiretoWire: Maverick McNealy transforms game, captures season finale in Sea Island
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Maverick McNealy, who made a 5 1/2–foot birdie putt on the 72nd hole to win for the first time at The RSM Classic on Sunday, estimates he has somewhere around 15 people on his payroll, what with his stats guy, his caddie/kid brother, Scout, plus his swing coach, physio, agent and others. McNealy, a hockey nut, is a team guy. McNealy’s winning putt Sunday was made possible, in part, by the 18th-hole bogeys of amateur Luke Clanton and two-time TOUR winner Nico Echavarria two groups ahead. That opened the door for McNealy, whose last full swing, a 6-iron from 185 yards that stopped 5 feet, 5 inches away, was a testament to his work with Scott Hamilton, a longtime teaching pro in Cartersville, Georgia. McNealy started the week at 52nd in the FedExCup Fall, which meant he had not only locked up his card for next season but was also set to finish in the Aon Next 10 and qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. He and Scout joked that the best he could finish was 51st, so that became their rallying cry: “Let’s do it. Let’s get to 51st.” McNealy, a PGA TOUR winner, did a lot more than that.
FedExCup Fall update: Dahmen keeps PGA TOUR card with emotional Sunday charge
Joel Dahmen needed a final-round 65 at The RSM Classic at worst to keep his job. He had yet to achieve that score in the FedExCup Fall, and he knew the situation demanded one of the rounds of his life. Dahmen, wife Lona, son Riggs and caddie Geno Bonnalie had an impromptu dance party shortly before the final round, then Dahmen danced to perhaps the round of his life. Dahmen holed out from 110 yards for eagle at his fourth hole Sunday, the par-4 13th at Sea Island Golf Club’s Seaside Course, and he never let up. Dahmen carded a 6-under 64 that vaulted him 26 spots on the leaderboard, from T61 to T35. Crucially, he maintained his position at No. 124 on the FedExCup Fall standings, after he had projected No. 128 going into Sunday. Daniel Berger, a four-time PGA TOUR winner, summoned a season-best performance when he needed it most, carding rounds of 71-66-63-67 for a runner-up finish to ascend 27 spots on the FedExCup Fall. He joins Henrik Norlander as the only two people moving into the top 125, bumping out Wesley Bryan and Zac Blair, who can regain or improve their status via Final Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.
Video of the week
Mic check
“That’s probably the most alive I’ve felt on the golf course ... But I have amazing people around me ... I really wanted to do it for them, and I wanted to keep this ride going. And I’m glad I get another year at it.” – Joel Dahmen's emotional reaction after clinching his PGA TOUR card via a 124th-place finish in the FedExCup.
By the numbers
20 — One site of Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry concluded Friday, with 20 players advancing to Final Stage, which will be contested Dec. 12-15 across TPC Sawgrass’ Dye’s Valley Course and Sawgrass Country Club.
10 — Nos. 51-60 on the final FedExCup Fall standings qualified for two early-season Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational, via the Aon Next 10.
154 — Doug Ghim topped the RSM Birdies Fore Love with 154 birdies or better during the FedExCup Fall and wins $300,000 for children's and family-focused charities.
16 — Sixteen players advanced through the last of three First Stage sites for 2025 PGA TOUR Champions Q-School on Friday, rounding out the full list of top finishers advancing to Final Stage. The top five finishers at Final Stage, set for Dec. 3-6 at TPC Scottsdale in Arizona, will earn Champions Tour membership for 2025.