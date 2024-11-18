WiretoWire: Campos confirmed in Bermuda

Puerto Rico’s Rafa Campos could barely speak as he completed his final round Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the tears emanating from his face before he could even shake his playing partners’ hands. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this scene was worth 14 years at least. Campos earned his first TOUR title at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the FedExCup Fall’s penultimate event, carding 19-under 265 at Port Royal Golf Course for a three-stroke win over Andrew Novak. The emotion came from several places: Competitively, Campos had entered the week at No. 147 on the FedExCup Fall standings and was on the verge of losing his TOUR card; personally, Campos and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Paola Isabel, six days prior. If there was ever a time for Campos to produce the best golf of his life, this was it, and he delivered. “I’m just so happy,” said Campos, 36, who turned professional in 2011 and spent multiple seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the Korn Ferry Tour in his professional golf rise. “I'm grateful to call myself a PGA TOUR champion. It's something I've dreamt about my entire life.” Not only does Campos become the first Puerto Rican since the late Chi Chi Rodriguez (1979) to win on TOUR, but also he moves to No. 80 on the FedExCup Fall standings, secures exempt TOUR status through 2026 and qualifies for The Sentry, THE PLAYERS and the Masters, among other perks. “I just can’t believe this is actually happening to me,” Campos said afterward. Believe it.