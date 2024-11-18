WiretoWire: Campos confirmed in Bermuda
Puerto Rico’s Rafa Campos could barely speak as he completed his final round Sunday at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the tears emanating from his face before he could even shake his playing partners’ hands. If a picture is worth a thousand words, this scene was worth 14 years at least. Campos earned his first TOUR title at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, the FedExCup Fall’s penultimate event, carding 19-under 265 at Port Royal Golf Course for a three-stroke win over Andrew Novak. The emotion came from several places: Competitively, Campos had entered the week at No. 147 on the FedExCup Fall standings and was on the verge of losing his TOUR card; personally, Campos and his wife welcomed their first child, daughter Paola Isabel, six days prior. If there was ever a time for Campos to produce the best golf of his life, this was it, and he delivered. “I’m just so happy,” said Campos, 36, who turned professional in 2011 and spent multiple seasons on PGA TOUR Latinoamerica and the Korn Ferry Tour in his professional golf rise. “I'm grateful to call myself a PGA TOUR champion. It's something I've dreamt about my entire life.” Not only does Campos become the first Puerto Rican since the late Chi Chi Rodriguez (1979) to win on TOUR, but also he moves to No. 80 on the FedExCup Fall standings, secures exempt TOUR status through 2026 and qualifies for The Sentry, THE PLAYERS and the Masters, among other perks. “I just can’t believe this is actually happening to me,” Campos said afterward. Believe it.
Sea Island sets stage for FedExCup Fall finale
The 2024 season and the eight-series FedExCup Fall concludes with The RSM Classic, at Sea Island Golf Club's Seaside and Plantation courses. The drama is high as players have one final chance to secure playing rights for next season and earn valuable FedExCup points, with the top 125 in the FedExCup earning full status in 2025 and the Aon Next 10 finalized for tee times at two Signature Events (AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational). Ludvig Åberg returns to defend his title two months after knee surgery along with other St. Simons Island residents including 2023 Open Championship winner Brian Harman, tournament host Davis Love III and J.T. Poston, winner of the recent Shriners Children’s Open.
“Chi Chi (Rodriguez) was an inspiration for us. I only got to hang out with him very few times, but I know for a fact back home they are celebrating like crazy right now and I can't wait in a week and a half to go back home and be able to sit down with family and friends and celebrate what just happened this week.” – Rafael Campos on what his victory means.
By the numbers
125 — Wesley Bryan holds the 125th spot in the FedExCup and is on the FedExCup Fall bubble for full 2025 PGA TOUR status, which will be finalized after The RSM Classic next week.
2 — Two of the three First Stage sites for 2025 PGA TOUR Champions Q-School concluded play on Friday afternoon, with top finishers advancing to Final Stage, contested Dec. 3-6 at TPC Scottsdale’s Champions Course in Scottsdale, Arizona, where the top five finishers earn 2025 PGA TOUR Champions membership.