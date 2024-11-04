WiretoWire: FedExCup Fall final leg continues in Mexico
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The sixth of eight FedExCup Fall events heads to Los Cabos, Mexico, for the World Wide Technology Championship. Valuable FedExCup points are up for grabs as the FedExCup Fall winds down, with players fighting for full status (top 125 in the FedExCup) and spots in the Aon Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in FedExCup standings) that earn players starts in the first two Signature Events. The Tiger Woods-designed El Cardonal at Diamante will play host for the second time. The golf course, which opened in 2014, was the first course project completed by Woods’ TGR design firm and will serve as a pivotal test for players looking to boost their FedExCup ranking.
The Five: Assessing FedexCup Fall so far
Last week’s break in the PGA TOUR schedule offered one final breather before the final three events of the 2024 season, a potentially stressful time for those looking to stay in the top 125 of the FedExCup standings. Players will look to use these final three events to jockey for spots in two of next year’s Signature Events. Our latest versions of “The Five” highlight players that have made the most of the FedExCup Fall so far, as well as players that have the most at stake for the final few events. Some players who’ve taken advantage of the Fall include Matt McCarty, who won in his second TOUR start at the inaugural Black Desert Championship and earned spots in first three majors of 2025, as well as THE PLAYERS and The Sentry. Also on the list is Gary Woodland, who finished T9 at the Shriners Children’s Open, his first top 10 since undergoing brain surgery last September. Players with the most at stake as the FedExCup Fall wraps up include Joel Dahmen, who sits at No. 124, and Daniel Berger who sits outside the 125 mark at No. 129.
Video of the week
Noah Kahan plays THE PLAYERS Stadium Course at TPC Sawgrass
Mic check
“Golf is a cool thing where we kind of have that opportunity to reach out and help certain causes and it's just one that seemed important to me … I always kind of had them in the back of my mind as far as helping them out. And when I was made aware that I was part of that RSM Birdies Fore Love, it just made a lot of sense, and it was kind of a no-brainer for me.” – Eric Cole on why he donated his $50,000 RSM Birdies Fore Love bonus to The McDavid Group Charities.
By the numbers
9 – Guido Migliozzi moved to No. 9 on Race to Dubai – PGA TOUR Eligibility with two events left on the DP World Tour, jumping into position for a PGA TOUR card. The top 10 finishers not otherwise exempt in the rankings will receive dual membership on the 2025 PGA TOUR.
12 – The final 12 teams were finalized for the mixed-team Grant Thornton Invitational, set to return to Tiburón Golf Club, Dec. 13-15, in Naples, Florida.
36 – The top 36 players on PGA TOUR Champions’ season-long Charles Schwab Cup standings after the Simmons Bank Championship have advanced to the Charles Schwab Cup Championship, which tees off this Thursday in Phoenix.
23 – The final site of First Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry concluded play on Friday afternoon, with 23 players advancing to PGA TOUR Q-School’s Second Stage, which will be contested in late November and early December.