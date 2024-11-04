WiretoWire: FedExCup Fall final leg continues in Mexico

Last week’s break in the PGA TOUR schedule offered one final breather before the final three events of the 2024 season, a potentially stressful time for those looking to stay in the top 125 of the FedExCup standings. Players will look to use these final three events to jockey for spots in two of next year’s Signature Events. Our latest versions of “The Five” highlight players that have made the most of the FedExCup Fall so far, as well as players that have the most at stake for the final few events. Some players who’ve taken advantage of the Fall include Matt McCarty, who won in his second TOUR start at the inaugural Black Desert Championship and earned spots in first three majors of 2025, as well as THE PLAYERS and The Sentry. Also on the list is Gary Woodland, who finished T9 at the Shriners Children’s Open, his first top 10 since undergoing brain surgery last September. Players with the most at stake as the FedExCup Fall wraps up include Joel Dahmen, who sits at No. 124, and Daniel Berger who sits outside the 125 mark at No. 129.