WiretoWire: J.T. Poston shines in Sin City

“I think at times I was definitely guilty of taking it a little too seriously maybe or being a little too hard on myself. Since Scottie was born I feel like that's been a little bit of a 180, and just realizing that golf is not the most important thing. It's honestly far from it. That has given me a little bit more freedom on the golf course, knowing regardless of how I play I get to go home and grab her, hug her, and be with her. And so that's a huge win in my book.” – J.T. Poston after winning his third PGA TOUR title at Shriners Children’s Open