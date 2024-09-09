WiretoWire: TOUR takes on Napa
The FedExCup Fall’s second edition begins at the Procore Championship, the first step to finalize PGA TOUR top-125 eligibility for next season, which provides exempt status for Full-Field Events and a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship. Benefits of winning during the FedExCup Fall include a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points, entry to the season-opening The Sentry, THE PLAYERS and eligibility into major championships. Players ranked No. 51 and beyond will carry their FedExCup points from the Regular Season and first FedExCup Playoffs event into the FedExCup Fall and will continue to accumulate FedExCup points to finalize eligibility for the 2025 season. As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall will qualify for two early-season 2025 Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Defending champion Sahith Theegala returns to compete at the site of his maiden PGA TOUR win, which came after several close calls across his first two TOUR seasons. The California native hoisted the winner’s trophy in front of more than 35 friends and family.
Rosters complete for Royal Montreal
The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 24-29. International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk announced Tuesday the six remaining captain’s picks to complete the rosters for each side. Weir selected Corey Conners, Min Woo Lee, Christiaan Bezuidenhout, Taylor Pendrith, Si Woo Kim and Mackenzie Hughes to round out the International Team. They join the six automatic qualifiers – Hideki Matsuyama, Sungjae Im, Adam Scott, Tom Kim, Jason Day and Byeong Hun An – who qualified via the Official World Golf Ranking. Furyk selected Sam Burns, Tony Finau, Russell Henley, Keegan Bradley, Brian Harman and Max Homa. They join the six automatic qualifiers – Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele, Collin Morikawa, Wyndham Clark, Patrick Cantlay and Sahith Theegala – who accumulated the most Presidents Cup points over the last two years. Royal Montreal will become the second international venue to host the event more than once, joining The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia.
“When I named Keegan as a captain’s assistant for the Presidents Cup, I knew there was a chance he would play his way onto the U.S. Team, and I can say without a doubt he did just that.” — U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk on naming Keegan Bradley as a captain’s pick
10 — Ten players secured 2025 Korn Ferry Tour membership after the PGA TOUR Americas season, which concluded Sunday at the Fortinet Cup Championship. Baylor alum John Keefer earned the No. 1 spot and will be fully exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour.
21 — The last time the International Team won or tied the Presidents Cup was in 2003, 21 years ago.