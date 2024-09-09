WiretoWire: TOUR takes on Napa

The FedExCup Fall’s second edition begins at the Procore Championship, the first step to finalize PGA TOUR top-125 eligibility for next season, which provides exempt status for Full-Field Events and a spot in THE PLAYERS Championship. Benefits of winning during the FedExCup Fall include a two-year PGA TOUR exemption, 500 FedExCup points, entry to the season-opening The Sentry, THE PLAYERS and eligibility into major championships. Players ranked No. 51 and beyond will carry their FedExCup points from the Regular Season and first FedExCup Playoffs event into the FedExCup Fall and will continue to accumulate FedExCup points to finalize eligibility for the 2025 season. As part of the Aon Next 10, players ranked Nos. 51-60 through the FedExCup Fall will qualify for two early-season 2025 Signature Events, the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Defending champion Sahith Theegala returns to compete at the site of his maiden PGA TOUR win, which came after several close calls across his first two TOUR seasons. The California native hoisted the winner’s trophy in front of more than 35 friends and family.