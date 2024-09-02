WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler caps off historic season with FedExCup

For the third straight season, Scottie Scheffler entered the TOUR Championship as the No. 1 seed in the FedExCup Starting Strokes format at 10-under, with a lead between two and 10 strokes on everyone else in the 30-man field. Twice he failed to convert his lead into the FedExCup title, including in 2022 when he surrendered a six-stroke lead into Sunday. The third time, though, proved to be the charm. Scheffler overcame a bogey-bogey stretch on Nos. 7 and 8 on Sunday at a recently restored East Lake (including a shanked bunker shot at the short par-4 eighth) by playing his last 10 holes in 5-under, good for a 30-under total, four strokes clear of Collin Morikawa to earn his first season-long FedExCup title. Regardless of how this week in Atlanta played out, Scheffler’s season has been the stuff of legend: He became the first player since Arnold Palmer (1962) to win six TOUR titles before July, he became the first to successfully defend THE PLAYERS Championship title, he earned his second Masters title, he shot a final-round 62 to capture Olympic gold, and so on. But as Xander Schauffele (two major titles this year) gained ground in the PGA TOUR Player of the Year race, trying to usurp two-time defending Player of the Year Scheffler, the 28-year-old Texan had a golden opportunity at East Lake to reassert his standing as the world’s unquestioned premier professional golfer. Scheffler answered the bell in Atlanta and now adds a new distinction to his many accolades across a sparkling six-year professional career: 2024 FedExCup champion. “To come in with a lead for the third time and be able to finish it off is definitely pretty sweet,” Scheffler said afterward. “It’s a pretty special feeling to be finally holding the trophy.”