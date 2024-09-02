WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler caps off historic season with FedExCup
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
For the third straight season, Scottie Scheffler entered the TOUR Championship as the No. 1 seed in the FedExCup Starting Strokes format at 10-under, with a lead between two and 10 strokes on everyone else in the 30-man field. Twice he failed to convert his lead into the FedExCup title, including in 2022 when he surrendered a six-stroke lead into Sunday. The third time, though, proved to be the charm. Scheffler overcame a bogey-bogey stretch on Nos. 7 and 8 on Sunday at a recently restored East Lake (including a shanked bunker shot at the short par-4 eighth) by playing his last 10 holes in 5-under, good for a 30-under total, four strokes clear of Collin Morikawa to earn his first season-long FedExCup title. Regardless of how this week in Atlanta played out, Scheffler’s season has been the stuff of legend: He became the first player since Arnold Palmer (1962) to win six TOUR titles before July, he became the first to successfully defend THE PLAYERS Championship title, he earned his second Masters title, he shot a final-round 62 to capture Olympic gold, and so on. But as Xander Schauffele (two major titles this year) gained ground in the PGA TOUR Player of the Year race, trying to usurp two-time defending Player of the Year Scheffler, the 28-year-old Texan had a golden opportunity at East Lake to reassert his standing as the world’s unquestioned premier professional golfer. Scheffler answered the bell in Atlanta and now adds a new distinction to his many accolades across a sparkling six-year professional career: 2024 FedExCup champion. “To come in with a lead for the third time and be able to finish it off is definitely pretty sweet,” Scheffler said afterward. “It’s a pretty special feeling to be finally holding the trophy.”
More drama unfolds with FedExCup Fall
After the conclusion of the FedExCup Playoffs and the crowning of the FedExCup champion, the PGA TOUR continues with the FedExCup Fall, the eight-event series beginning with the Procore Championship (Sept. 12-15) and concluding with The RSM Classic (Nov. 21-24). The drama continues as players’ PGA TOUR status remains at stake. Tournaments in the FedExCup Fall offer winners the same benefits as Regular Season events – including a two-year exemption on the PGA TOUR, 500 FedExCup points and spots in THE PLAYERS Championship, The Sentry and those major championships that invite PGA TOUR winners. The FedExCup Fall also is when top-125 eligibility, which provides exempt status into Full-Field Events, is finalized for the following season. Additionally, the top 10 players on the FedExCup Points List at the conclusion of the FedExCup Fall who are not yet eligible for the Signature Events will get into the two Signature Events following the season-opening The Sentry as part of the Aon Next 10.
Countdown until Royal Montreal
The Presidents Cup returns to The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal, Canada, Sept. 24-29. The top six players for the U.S. Team and the International Team were determined at the conclusion of the BMW Championship, and International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk will announce their captain’s selections on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to round out their 12-man teams. Royal Montreal will become the second international venue to host the event more than once, joining The Royal Melbourne Golf Club in Melbourne, Australia. Keegan Bradley and Justin Thomas are among those vying for a spot on the U.S. Team. Bradley, the 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup captain, jumped up eight places to No. 10 in the Presidents Cup standings after winning the BMW Championship. Thomas currently sits at No. 19 in the standings. Those ahead of Bradley in the standings include Sam Burns (No. 7), Tony Finau (No. 8) and Russell Henley (No. 9).
Video of the week
One word to describe 2024 season: The Sentry vs. TOUR Championship
Mic check
“Teddy (Scott) has always been my biggest supporter. I think the results speak for themselves after he was able to pick up my bag and start helping me. He really is a huge part of the team. I don't know if I'd be able to do any of this without him on my bag. We've got a great relationship. He has a habit of saying the right thing at the right time to kind of keep me in the right frame of mind.” – Scottie Scheffler on his caddie Ted Scott after the pair won the 2024 FedExCup
By the numbers
7 – With his win at the TOUR Championship, Scottie Scheffler becomes the first player since Tiger Woods to win seven times in one season.
3 – Frederik Kjettrup earned the first Three-Victory Promotion from PGA TOUR Americas after collecting his third win of the season at CRMC Championship presented by Gertens.
2 – Collin Morikawa’s impressive display around East Lake earned him second spot and his highest finish in the FedExCup.