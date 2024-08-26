WiretoWire: Last man in, Keegan Bradley wins BMW Championship

Keegan Bradley was grateful just to compete at the BMW Championship. After earning the 50th and final spot at the FedExCup Playoffs’ second leg, Bradley carded 12-under at Castle Pines Golf Club outside Denver, Colorado, for a one-shot win over a trio of players: Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg and Sam Burns. Bradley was the tangential beneficiary of Tom Kim’s 6-6-6 finish at the prior week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, narrowly earning the distinction as the last man into the BMW Championship, and the New Englander took full advantage. With his seventh TOUR title, Bradley adds more Mountain West lore to his resume, and he will enter the TOUR Championship at No. 4 on the FedExCup standings, four strokes behind No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the Starting Strokes format. Bradley recently accepted the role as 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team captain, and he’ll serve as a captain’s assistant at next month’s Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal as well. Far from coasting into the captaincy, Bradley is playing his way into consideration for the roster itself, and he’s doing so with the fire and chutzpah that have sparked a sterling TOUR career.