WiretoWire: Last man in, Keegan Bradley wins BMW Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Keegan Bradley was grateful just to compete at the BMW Championship. After earning the 50th and final spot at the FedExCup Playoffs’ second leg, Bradley carded 12-under at Castle Pines Golf Club outside Denver, Colorado, for a one-shot win over a trio of players: Adam Scott, Ludvig Åberg and Sam Burns. Bradley was the tangential beneficiary of Tom Kim’s 6-6-6 finish at the prior week’s FedEx St. Jude Championship, narrowly earning the distinction as the last man into the BMW Championship, and the New Englander took full advantage. With his seventh TOUR title, Bradley adds more Mountain West lore to his resume, and he will enter the TOUR Championship at No. 4 on the FedExCup standings, four strokes behind No. 1 Scottie Scheffler in the Starting Strokes format. Bradley recently accepted the role as 2025 U.S. Ryder Cup Team captain, and he’ll serve as a captain’s assistant at next month’s Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal as well. Far from coasting into the captaincy, Bradley is playing his way into consideration for the roster itself, and he’s doing so with the fire and chutzpah that have sparked a sterling TOUR career.
The season finale has arrived
The 2024 FedExCup Playoffs conclude at East Lake as the top 30 players in the FedExCup head to Atlanta for their shot at the FedExCup trophy, golf's ultimate prize. Scottie Scheffler heads to East Lake ranked No. 1 in the FedExCup standings for the third straight year, along with No. 2 Xander Schauffele and defending FedExCup champion Viktor Hovland. The TOUR Championship features a unique Starting Strokes format that rewards the top player in the FedExCup standings with a two-shot advantage Thursday at East Lake. In addition to the tournament, 16 golf content creators will play the back nine of the newly restored East Lake at The Creator Classic presented by Blackstone on Wednesday prior to the TOUR Championship.
Presidents Cup team shaping up
The top six players for the U.S. Team and the International Team, who will compete in the 2024 Presidents Cup, were determined at the conclusion of the BMW Championship Sunday. International Team Captain Mike Weir and U.S. Team Captain Jim Furyk will announce captain’s selections on Tuesday, Sept. 3, to round out their 12-man teams. The Presidents Cup will be contested at The Royal Montreal Golf Club in Montreal the week of Sept. 23-29.
Video of the week
One swing from every content creator in The Creator Classic field
Meet the field as 16 content creators head to East Lake for the inaugural Creator Cup Classic on Wednesday, Aug. 28, at 4 p.m. ET.
Mic check
“I'm in a bit of a state of shock because there was a time a week ago about this time that I didn't think I was going to be coming here. I had to have a lot of magical things happen for me to just play in this tournament, and when I got here, I was so grateful just to be here." – Keegan Bradley after winning the BMW Championship as the 50th of the top 50 players to qualify
By the numbers
13 – Matt McCarty earned his third Korn Ferry Tour title of the season Sunday at the Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron, becoming the 13th player to earn a Three-Victory Promotion from the Korn Ferry Tour to the PGA TOUR.
10 – Stewart Cink won The Ally Challenge for his maiden PGA TOUR Champions victory in just his 10th start on the circuit.
144 – With the conclusion of the first of four Korn Ferry Tour Finals event in Boise, 144 players make it on to the second leg. The top 30 on the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Points List will earn 2025 PGA TOUR membership.