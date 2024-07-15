WiretoWire: Robert MacIntyre wins in home country

England’s Harry Hall extracted a measure of revenge from his home country’s loss in the UEFA Euro final earlier Sunday, winning the ISCO Championship with a chip-in birdie on the third playoff hole at Keene Trace Golf Club. Five players finished at 22-under 266 in the Bluegrass State, requiring overtime to determine a champion. Zac Blair and Rico Hoey were eliminated with bogeys on the first playoff hole, the par-4 18th, and were eliminated. The three remaining players – Hall, Matt NeSmith and Pierceson Coody – all made par on the second extra hole, again No. 18, to require a trip to the par-3 ninth hole, where Hall, the second-year TOUR member, chipped in from just right of the green, good for the win after NeSmith and Coody failed to hole birdie chip shots from behind the green. Hall moved from No. 135 to No. 79 on the season-long FedExCup standings, and with a baby on the way (Hall and wife Jordan are expecting their first child next week), it’s happy times in the Hall household.