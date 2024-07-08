WiretoWire: Davis Thompson triumphs at John Deere Classic

The stars of the PGA TOUR and DP World Tour will collide once again at the ISCO Championship, held at Keene Trace Golf Club for the sixth time. This will be the third year of the ISCO Championship welcoming players from both Tours as a co-sanctioned event, this time with a new title sponsor. Roughly 50 DP World Tour members will make the trip over the pond to Nicholasville, Kentucky, for a chance to earn non-member FedExCup points in the pursuit of earning PGA TOUR cards. With just four FedExCup Regular Season events remaining on the TOUR schedule, the ISCO Championship offers a great opportunity for many players to position themselves to make the FedExCup Playoffs. The ISCO Championship has yielded three straight first-time TOUR winners, with rookie Vincent Norrman taking home the title in a playoff in 2023.