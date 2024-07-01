WiretoWire: Cam Davis doubles at Rocket Mortgage Classic

Cam Davis would’ve been happy to enter a playoff Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. After a wild finish at Detroit Golf Club, he earned his second PGA TOUR title – both coming at this event – and neatly flipped the script on a season that had left some to be desired. Davis got up-and-down at the par-4 18th hole Sunday to post 18-under 270, then waited as Akshay Bhatia lined up a 32-foot birdie to win. But Bhatia left his birdie putt 4 feet short, then missed his par putt on the right side. No playoff was needed; Davis was back in the winner’s circle. Davis, 29, arrived in Detroit at No. 77 on the FedExCup standings, without a top-10 in 16 starts. He was bummed after failing to qualify for the men’s Olympic golf competition, and he faced an uphill climb in the race to compete for the International Team at this fall’s Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. Things came together in Motown, with rounds of 68-66-66-70 – and some good fortune after he signed his card. Davis moves to No. 40 on the FedExCup, greatly improving his odds of qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. (The top 70 qualify after the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the Regular Season.) He quickly reframes his season, as well. “I wouldn't wish what happened to Akshay on anyone,” Davis said, “but I've done a lot of grinding to kind of get myself out of a hole and just all of a sudden to do that, it's pretty good … This is crazy.”