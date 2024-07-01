WiretoWire: Cam Davis doubles at Rocket Mortgage Classic
Cam Davis would’ve been happy to enter a playoff Sunday at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. After a wild finish at Detroit Golf Club, he earned his second PGA TOUR title – both coming at this event – and neatly flipped the script on a season that had left some to be desired. Davis got up-and-down at the par-4 18th hole Sunday to post 18-under 270, then waited as Akshay Bhatia lined up a 32-foot birdie to win. But Bhatia left his birdie putt 4 feet short, then missed his par putt on the right side. No playoff was needed; Davis was back in the winner’s circle. Davis, 29, arrived in Detroit at No. 77 on the FedExCup standings, without a top-10 in 16 starts. He was bummed after failing to qualify for the men’s Olympic golf competition, and he faced an uphill climb in the race to compete for the International Team at this fall’s Presidents Cup at Royal Montreal. Things came together in Motown, with rounds of 68-66-66-70 – and some good fortune after he signed his card. Davis moves to No. 40 on the FedExCup, greatly improving his odds of qualifying for the FedExCup Playoffs. (The top 70 qualify after the Wyndham Championship, the final event of the Regular Season.) He quickly reframes his season, as well. “I wouldn't wish what happened to Akshay on anyone,” Davis said, “but I've done a lot of grinding to kind of get myself out of a hole and just all of a sudden to do that, it's pretty good … This is crazy.”
Welcome to the 53rd John Deere Classic
The PGA TOUR heads to Silvis, Illinois, for the 53rd playing of the John Deere Classic. Jordan Spieth returns to TPC Deere Run as a two-time past champion. At just age 19, Spieth became the first teenager to win on TOUR since 1931 with his maiden win here in 2013. Defending champion Sepp Straka looks to go back-to-back against a strong field that includes past FedExCup champion Patrick Cantlay, making his tournament debut, and 13-time TOUR winner Jason Day. John Deere is celebrating its 25th anniversary as the title sponsor of this event, becoming the second longest-running title sponsor on the PGA TOUR.
Video of the week
Rickie Fowler re-connects with Make-A-Wish recipient at Rocket Mortgage
Mic check
“I know how to close a golf tournament; I’ve done it before. Today just wasn’t my day.” – Akshay Bhatia after three-putting for bogey on the 72nd hole of the Rocket Mortgage Classic to fall just one short of winner Cam Davis, missing a 4-footer to force a playoff.
By the numbers
2 - Frank Bensel Jr. made history Friday morning at the U.S. Senior Open, carding back-to-back aces in the second round at Newport Country Club.
8 - Hiroyuki Fujita holds a three-stroke lead with eight holes remaining in the U.S. Senior Open Championship with play set for a Monday finish.
24 - Max McGreevy finished 24 under at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS, good for a one-stroke victory over Steven Fisk. Both players clinched 2025 PGA TOUR membership with their results.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|5,768
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|3,257
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|2,445
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|2,241
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|2,088
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,992
|7
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,893
|8
|Sahith Theegala
|1,845
|9
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,717
|10
|Byeong Hun An
|1,620
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.