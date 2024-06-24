WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler makes it six at Travelers Championship
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Another start, another victory. Make it six for Scottie Scheffler this FedExCup Season, this time overcoming his good friend Tom Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship. After celebrating their birthdays earlier in the week which they share – Scheffler being six years older than Kim – the two took the stage at TPC River Highlands for extra holes after Kim’s gutsy birdie on the 72nd hole to match Scheffler at 22-under 258. Scheffler came out on top with a two-putt par on the first extra hole, the par-4 18th, after a mistake from Kim left him plugged in the greenside bunker and unable to get up-and-down for a 4. Scheffler’s sixth win of the season coming before July makes him the first to win at this clip since Arnold Palmer in 1962. It’s another historical milestone in Scheffler’s mind-bending season with all of his victories coming in just 14 starts.
”It's pretty special,” Scheffler said on matching Palmer’s winning clip. “It's been a great season. I've been fortunate to come away with some wins and it's been a lot of fun. Tom played his heart out today. He's a great player, a great champion. It was fun battling him today.”
With his fourth Signature Event win of the season, Scheffler opens a 2,510-point gap over Xander Schauffele in the FedExCup.
The TOUR returns to Detroit
The PGA TOUR heads to Detroit for the sixth playing of the Rocket Mortgage Classic at Detroit Golf Club. Last year’s edition saw Rickie Fowler triumph in a three-man playoff against Collin Morikawa and Adam Hadwin. Several rising stars are in the field, including 15-year-old Miles Russell, who is making his PGA TOUR debut after becoming the youngest player to make the cut on the Korn Ferry Tour. PGA TOUR Americas member Neal Shipley, who earned low amateur honors at this year's Masters and U.S. Open, will also tee it up. Several of this year’s TOUR winners are heading to Detroit, including Nick Dunlap, Jake Knapp and Robert MacIntyre. Tom Kim will look to bounce back from his close call at last week’s Travelers Championship in a search for his fourth TOUR title.
Mic check
“He's a really good friend. I've learned a lot from him, obviously not just by watching him but by asking him a lot of things and he's been so kind just to be able to share some stuff. I'm really happy for him.” — Tom Kim on his friendship with Scottie Scheffler after the two battled in a playoff at the Travelers Championship
By the numbers
59 - Cameron Young carded the 13th sub-60 round in PGA TOUR history in Round 3 of the Travelers Championship, shooting 11-under par with two eagles.
3 - Padraig Harrington emerged victorious at the DICK’S Open for the third straight year.
23 - Florida State alum John Pak earned his first Korn Ferry Tour title at the Compliance Solutions Championship with a 23-under total, three strokes clear of Jackson Suber.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|5,768
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|3,257
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|2,445
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|2,241
|5
|Wyndham Clark
|2,088
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,992
|7
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,893
|8
|Sahith Theegala
|1,845
|9
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,717
|10
|Byeong Hun An
|1,620
