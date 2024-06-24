WiretoWire: Scottie Scheffler makes it six at Travelers Championship

Another start, another victory. Make it six for Scottie Scheffler this FedExCup Season, this time overcoming his good friend Tom Kim in a playoff at the Travelers Championship. After celebrating their birthdays earlier in the week which they share – Scheffler being six years older than Kim – the two took the stage at TPC River Highlands for extra holes after Kim’s gutsy birdie on the 72nd hole to match Scheffler at 22-under 258. Scheffler came out on top with a two-putt par on the first extra hole, the par-4 18th, after a mistake from Kim left him plugged in the greenside bunker and unable to get up-and-down for a 4. Scheffler’s sixth win of the season coming before July makes him the first to win at this clip since Arnold Palmer in 1962. It’s another historical milestone in Scheffler’s mind-bending season with all of his victories coming in just 14 starts.