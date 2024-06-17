Dramatic finish caps off 124th U.S. Open
3 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Bryson DeChambeau fired a final-round 71 to win the U.S. Open in dramatic form, bettering Rory McIlroy by one stroke at Pinehurst No. 2. It was DeChambeau's second major victory. He won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. It came down to the 72nd hole. Tied going into it, the American managed a par on the last, getting up and down from a greenside bunker 55 yards away. DeChambeau hit an unbelievable bunker shot to 4 feet and sunk the putt to finish at 6-under, a stark contrast to McIlroy, who also had 4 feet for par on the 72nd hole but missed. McIlroy made three bogeys in his final four holes, including two missed par putts inside 4 feet, to finish 5-under. DeChambeau played the same stretch in 1-over, which was good enough to get the job done. Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay finished in a tie for third at 4-under. Matthieu Pavon was fifth at 3-under. “Man, I can't believe that up-and-down on the last. That was overall probably the best shot of my life,” DeChambeau said. DeChambeau started the day with a three-shot lead, but it was just one by the turn. McIlroy charged with 2-under front nine and turned on the jets with birdies ar 10, 12 and 13 to momentarily take a two-shot lead. But DeChambeau answered back with a birdie of his own at 13, and McIlroy couldn’t manage his nerves down the stretch. He made a bogey on the par-3 15th after flying the green long. Then he missed a pair of short par putts on 16 and 18 to lose in excruciating fashion. McIlroy's chase for an elusive fifth major victory will continue.
TOUR travels to Travelers
The Travelers Championship awaits as the PGA TOUR’s top players head to TPC River Highlands for the season’s final Signature Event. Eighteen of the top 20 players in the world are scheduled to tee it up at TPC River Highlands, including world No. 1 Scottie Scheffler, Xander Schauffele and Rory McIlroy. Defending champion and New England native Keegan Bradley will make his 14th consecutive start at Travelers. Reigning FedExCup champion and world No. 5 Viktor Hovland looks to bounce back from a missed cut at the U.S. Open. A strong contingent of up-and-comers in the field includes Stanford’s Michael Thorbjornsen, who recently earned his TOUR card by finishing No. 1 in the PGA TOUR University ranking. Thorbjornsen will be playing on one of the tournament's four sponsor exemptions and finished fourth at the 2022 Travelers. U.S. Open contenders Matthieu Pavon and Thomas Detry are in the field by way of the Aon Next 10. RBC Canadian Open winner Robert MacIntyre is in the field after finishing first in the Aon Swing 5. The winner of the Travelers will receive 700 FedExCup points and a share of the $20 million purse.
"I usually get pretty fired up throughout the week if I make mistakes and whatnot, but I told myself this week … just accept it and move on. I think (my dad) would be happy, for sure.” – Justin Lower remembers his late father after playing in his first major championship at the U.S. Open
18 - The legacy of 1999 U.S. Open champion Payne Stewart was honored with a memorial flag on the 18th green at Pinehurst No. 2 Sunday.
2 - Taylor Dickson picked up his second win of the Korn Ferry Tour season at the Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Scottie Scheffler
|5,068
|2
|Xander Schauffele
|3,117
|3
|Rory McIlroy
|2,445
|4
|Collin Morikawa
|2,101
|5
|Ludvig Åberg
|1,935
|6
|Wyndham Clark
|1,915
|7
|Sahith Theegala
|1,833
|8
|Hideki Matsuyama
|1,815
|9
|Byeong Hun An
|1,620
|10
|Patrick Cantlay
|1,455
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.