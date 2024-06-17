Dramatic finish caps off 124th U.S. Open

Bryson DeChambeau fired a final-round 71 to win the U.S. Open in dramatic form, bettering Rory McIlroy by one stroke at Pinehurst No. 2. It was DeChambeau's second major victory. He won the 2020 U.S. Open at Winged Foot. It came down to the 72nd hole. Tied going into it, the American managed a par on the last, getting up and down from a greenside bunker 55 yards away. DeChambeau hit an unbelievable bunker shot to 4 feet and sunk the putt to finish at 6-under, a stark contrast to McIlroy, who also had 4 feet for par on the 72nd hole but missed. McIlroy made three bogeys in his final four holes, including two missed par putts inside 4 feet, to finish 5-under. DeChambeau played the same stretch in 1-over, which was good enough to get the job done. Tony Finau and Patrick Cantlay finished in a tie for third at 4-under. Matthieu Pavon was fifth at 3-under. “Man, I can't believe that up-and-down on the last. That was overall probably the best shot of my life,” DeChambeau said. DeChambeau started the day with a three-shot lead, but it was just one by the turn. McIlroy charged with 2-under front nine and turned on the jets with birdies ar 10, 12 and 13 to momentarily take a two-shot lead. But DeChambeau answered back with a birdie of his own at 13, and McIlroy couldn’t manage his nerves down the stretch. He made a bogey on the par-3 15th after flying the green long. Then he missed a pair of short par putts on 16 and 18 to lose in excruciating fashion. McIlroy's chase for an elusive fifth major victory will continue.