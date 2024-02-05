WiretoWire: Wyndham Clark wins at windy Pebble Beach

Wyndham Clark’s winning moment at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wasn’t conventional, but his week on the Monterey Peninsula will be etched in history nonetheless. Clark carded a course-record, third-round 60 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to assume a one-stroke lead through 54 holes, then was deemed the winner on Sunday evening after the final round was canceled due to severe storms that rendered the course unplayable. Clark finished at 17-under 199, one stroke clear of Ludvig Åberg. Clark is a big-game hunter; his first two TOUR titles came at last year’s Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open, and he adds this week’s Signature Event at Pebble Beach as his third TOUR win. He earns 700 FedExCup points and moves to No. 3 on the standings, firmly entrenched as a serious contender in the season-long race. He’ll also depart the California cliffs with the memories of a magical Saturday that included two eagles and nine birdies, against one bogey, to author Pebble Beach’s first score of 60.