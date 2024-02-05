WiretoWire: Wyndham Clark wins at windy Pebble Beach
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Wyndham Clark wins AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am on strength of historic 60
Wyndham Clark’s winning moment at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am wasn’t conventional, but his week on the Monterey Peninsula will be etched in history nonetheless. Clark carded a course-record, third-round 60 at Pebble Beach Golf Links to assume a one-stroke lead through 54 holes, then was deemed the winner on Sunday evening after the final round was canceled due to severe storms that rendered the course unplayable. Clark finished at 17-under 199, one stroke clear of Ludvig Åberg. Clark is a big-game hunter; his first two TOUR titles came at last year’s Wells Fargo Championship and U.S. Open, and he adds this week’s Signature Event at Pebble Beach as his third TOUR win. He earns 700 FedExCup points and moves to No. 3 on the standings, firmly entrenched as a serious contender in the season-long race. He’ll also depart the California cliffs with the memories of a magical Saturday that included two eagles and nine birdies, against one bogey, to author Pebble Beach’s first score of 60.
The 'People's Open' awaits
A huge week is in store at the WM Phoenix Open, as a loaded field will play the PGA TOUR’s most highly attended event. Scottie Scheffler heads to Arizona looking to make it three in a row at TPC Scottsdale. Fifteen-time TOUR winner Justin Thomas is in the field, coming off six-straight top-20 finishes at the WM Phoenix Open including three top-fives. World No. 7 Max Homa is playing for the sixth straight season and has five made cuts at “The People’s Open” in his first five trips. Aside from Scheffler, other previous WM Phoenix Open champions teeing it up include Rickie Fowler (2019), Gary Woodland (2018) and Hideki Matsuyama (2016, ‘17). Woodland returned to competition at the Sony Open in Hawaii marking his first competitive start since undergoing surgery in September to remove a lesion that was situated on his brain.
Arizona State alum Kevin Yu is playing the WM Phoenix Open for the first time in his career and has two top-six finishes in four starts this season including a T3 at The American Express. TPC Scottsdale, the Jay Morrish/Tom Weiskopf design has hosted the WM Phoenix Open every year since 1987. A field of 132 will compete for a share of the $8.8 million purse, and the winner in Phoenix will take home 500 FedExCup points.
Mic Check
"I don't know how you could beat a round like this at Pebble Beach ... I haven't shot 59, but I would say even if I had shot 59 somewhere, I don't think it would compare to shooting a score like this at one of the most historic golf courses in the world."
– Wyndham Clark on what it means to break the course record at Pebble Beach Golf Links
By the Numbers
60 – Wyndham Clark set the Pebble Beach Golf Links course record in the third round of the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am with a 12-under 60, and ultimately sealed his victory.
8 – Isaiah Salinda’s eight-stroke win at The Panama Championship is the largest margin of victory on the Korn Ferry Tour since Sam Ryder at the 2017 Pinnacle Bank Championship (eight strokes).
150 – Wyndham Clark made more than 150 feet worth of putts on the front nine of Pebble Beach Golf Links in the third round, the most feet of putts made by anyone at this event on the front nine by more than 24 feet.
Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10
|RANK
|PLAYER
|POINTS
|1
|Matthieu Pavon
|949
|2
|Chris Kirk
|813
|3
|Wyndham Clark
|761
|4
|Byeong Hun An
|601
|5
|Scottie Scheffler
|536
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|508
|7
|Grayson Murray
|506
|8
|J.T. Poston
|503
|9
|Sahith Theegala
|491
|10
|Jason Day
|428
The Comcast Business TOUR TOP 10 highlights and rewards the extraordinary level of play required to earn a spot in the TOP 10 at the conclusion of the FedExCup Regular Season as determined by the FedExCup standings. The competition recognizes and awards the most elite in golf.