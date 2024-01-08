WiretoWire: Kirk conquers Kapalua

The PGA TOUR’s Opening Drive continues with the first Full-Field Event of the 2024 FedExCup season at the Sony Open in Hawaii, contested at the Waialae Country Club in Honolulu, Hawaii. Opening Drive is a two-week kick-off to the TOUR’s schedule, and it will start by showcasing an elite field on a venue that stands alone for its creative design and scenic views. Gary Woodland will make his return to the PGA TOUR action , his first start since undergoing brain surgery last September. There are plenty of past winners in the field, including Hideki Matsuyama, Matt Kuchar, and last year’s champion Si Woo Kim, who will look to become the first to go back-to-back since Jimmy Walker in 2014-15. The Sony Open in Hawaii offers the first opportunity for last season’s Korn Ferry Tour graduates to start on TOUR in 2024. Waialae Country Club is a par 70 and plays to 7,044 yards. The Honolulu course is one of the TOUR’s longest-tenured host venues. The winner in Hawaii will take home 500 FedExCup points.