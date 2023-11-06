WiretoWire: Victorious van Rooyen

The TOUR heads to Port Royal Golf Club for the Butterfield Bermuda Championship and the penultimate event of the 2023-23 season. FedExCup points have never been more valuable as players look to secure their cards with a top 125 finish (finalized after The RSM Classic next week) and jockey for position within The Next 10 to gain entry into the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and The Genesis Invitational. Oliver Betschart, a 15-year-old local prodigy will become the youngest player to compete on the PGA TOUR since 2014 and the fifth youngest since 2000. Adam Scott will tee it up for the second time in the FedExCup Fall after finishing tied for 41st at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP and Lucas Glover is back in action for the second week in a row. Ben Griffin looks to extract revenge after stumbling down the stretch last year in pursuit of his first PGA TOUR win at the 2022 Butterfield Bermuda Classic, and the 2019, 2020 and 2021 winners of this event, Brendon Todd, Brian Gay and Lucas Herbert, are all returning. Follow the storylines as players jockey for position before the conclusion of the 2022-23 PGA TOUR season.