WiretoWire: The cup comes Rome

Europe reigns supreme at the Ryder Cup once again. Back on home soil, the Europeans avenged an embarrassing loss in 2021 and dealt out one of their own to the Americans, winning 16.5-11.5 at Marco Simone Golf & Country Club in Guidonia Montecelio, Italy. It’s Europe’s seventh consecutive Ryder Cup victory on home soil and 10th outright win in the last 14 Ryder Cups overall. The U.S. winless drought on European soil will extend to 34 years, with the home team winning eight of the last nine Ryder Cups. The winning moment came from Tommy Fleetwood, who secured the necessary half-point on the 16th after Rickie Fowler’s tee shot found the water. Fleetwood took on the dangerous drivable par 4, launching his tee shot safely over the water and onto the green and then cozied up his eagle putt near the hole before Fowler conceded. Let the European party begin. It was a week defined by a new generation of Europeans filling out the roster, but it was their star players who did the most damage. Rory McIlroy , Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland combined to win 10.5 points (9-2-3). Compare that to the U.S. , where Justin Thomas and Jordan Spieth combined for just 2.5 points. Xander Schauffele and Collin Morikawa earned one point each. The Ryder Cup is an event that captures the minds and hearts of fans and players alike. Europe is already thinking about the next one at Bethpage Black in 2025. “I think one of the biggest accomplishments in sports is winning an away Ryder Cup,” McIlroy said, “and that’s what we’re going to do at Bethpage.”