WiretoWire: Taylor and Canada win RBC

The third major championship of the season is heading to The Los Angeles Country Club , the first time LA has hosted the U.S. Open in 75 years. Matt Fitzpatrick will try to successfully defend his U.S. Open title, while Jon Rahm is looking to win his second major of the season after taking the Masters in April. Rahm has four victories already in 2023 and a runner-up at the Mexico Open at Vidanta. Rory McIlroy hasn’t won a major in almost a decade but he’s seemingly done everything else on the PGA TOUR since then. The reigning FedExCup champion missed the cut at the Masters but finished tied for seventh at the PGA Championship. Four of the top-10 ranked golfers in the world are all looking for their first major win. Patrick Cantlay (No. 4), Viktor Hovland (No. 5), and a pair of California kids in Xander Schauffele (No. 6) and Max Homa (No. 7) will look to add a first major trophy to their cabinets. Another Californian with some ties to the host venue is Collin Morikawa. Morikawa has finished in the top 10 in seven of his last 12 majors and was part of the winning U.S. squad (with Scottie Scheffler) at the 2017 Walker Cup at LACC.