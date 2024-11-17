Winner's bag: Check out clubs Rafael Campos used for maiden TOUR victory at Butterfield Bermuda Championship

To help control the ball off the tee in the wind at the shortest course on the PGA TOUR, Campos also played a Titleist U505 2-iron equipped with a Project X HZRDUS Black 90 HY shaft more commonly found in utility clubs. The club earned its keep however for the Puerto Rican, when he nailed it from 256 yards on the par-5 seventh to a couple of feet for eagle on his path to victory. Campos' 2-iron is one of three different iron styles in his setup. In his 4- and 5-iron the Campos uses a Titleist's T150 design with Titleist's 620 MBs from 6- to 9-iron, first released in 2019.