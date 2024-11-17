Winner's bag: Check out clubs Rafael Campos used for maiden TOUR victory at Butterfield Bermuda Championship
2 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRXGolfWRX.com
Rafael Campos earned an emotional first victory on the PGA TOUR at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship, overcoming windy conditions to win by three shots over Andrew Novak. Campos carded a 9-under 62 in the third round to take the co-lead into Sunday before holding on for a 3-under 68 to become just the second Puerto Rican winner on the PGA TOUR after Hall of Famer Chi Chi Rodríguez.
Campos is one of many to move into one of Titleist's new GT lineup, gaming a GT2 driver at 10 degrees and 3-wood turned down to 13.5 degrees. Campos had one of his better weeks on TOUR off the tee, ranking T21 in Driving Accuracy and missing just two fairways in the final round at Port Royal Golf Course.
To help control the ball off the tee in the wind at the shortest course on the PGA TOUR, Campos also played a Titleist U505 2-iron equipped with a Project X HZRDUS Black 90 HY shaft more commonly found in utility clubs. The club earned its keep however for the Puerto Rican, when he nailed it from 256 yards on the par-5 seventh to a couple of feet for eagle on his path to victory. Campos' 2-iron is one of three different iron styles in his setup. In his 4- and 5-iron the Campos uses a Titleist's T150 design with Titleist's 620 MBs from 6- to 9-iron, first released in 2019.
Rafael Campos sticks it tight to set up eagle at Butterfield Bermuda
Campos led the field in Scrambling in tough conditions, getting up-and-down a whopping 20 times out of a total of 24 attempts. His wedges setup sees four Titleist Vokey SM10s lofted at 46, 50, 54 and 60 degrees. The newly minted TOUR winner relied heavily on a custom Scotty Cameron TourType Timeless Buttonback Prototype which he put in play midway through the season. He finished in Bermuda ranking first in Putts per Round, second in One-Putt Percentage, T7 in Putting Average and eighth in Birdie or Better Conversion Percentage.
For full clubs and specs check below:
Driver: Titleist GT2 (10 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana BB 63 X
3-wood: Titleist GT2 (13.5 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Kurokage Silver TiNi 80 X shaft
Irons: Titleist U505 (2), Titleist T150 (4, 5), Titleist 620 MB (6-9)
Shafts: Project X HZRDUS Black 90 HY 6.5 (2), True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100 (4-9)
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 48-12F @50-10F, 54-12D, 60-10S)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold 120 X100
Putter: Scotty Cameron TourType Timeless Buttonback Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1