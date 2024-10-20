Winner's bag: See clubs J.T. Poston used for victory at Shriners Children's Open

J.T. Poston captured his third career PGA TOUR victory at the Shriners Children's Open, carding rounds of 64-65-66-67 en route to a one-stroke win over Doug Ghim at TPC Summerlin. During a week of wild weather, Poston led the way through the weekend with solid ball-striking and a strong display around the greens, gaining over 15 strokes on the field total. With the win in Las Vegas, Poston steps into the winner's circle for the first time in over two years, with this last victory coming at the John Deere Classic.