Winner's bag: See clubs J.T. Poston used for victory at Shriners Children's Open
2 Min Read
Written by Alistair Cameron and GolfWRXGolfWRX.com
J.T. Poston captured his third career PGA TOUR victory at the Shriners Children's Open, carding rounds of 64-65-66-67 en route to a one-stroke win over Doug Ghim at TPC Summerlin. During a week of wild weather, Poston led the way through the weekend with solid ball-striking and a strong display around the greens, gaining over 15 strokes on the field total. With the win in Las Vegas, Poston steps into the winner's circle for the first time in over two years, with this last victory coming at the John Deere Classic.
Not one to make changes to his setup the three-time TOUR winner has a similar bag to the 2022 John Deere Classic victory. The win at TPC Deere Run featured his trusty Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 putter, Titleist TS2 3-wood and hybrid as well as the 2021 edition of the Titleist T100 irons.
One major change to Poston's bag this season was with the big stick. The Western Carolina University alum was one of the first adopters of the Titleist GT line of drivers, adding a GT3 9-degree driver to his bag at the Memorial Tournament presented by Workday this summer.
Yet, to make the switch to the new 2025 lineup of Titleist Pro V1 golf balls, with Titleist celebrating 25 years of golf ball innovation and beginning its golf ball seeding and validation process at TPC Summerlin this week, Poston has been part of vigorous testing for the new ball. Poston has visited both Titleist's ball plant and their Manchester Lane test facility during the FedExCup Fall.
See the clubs he used below.
Driver: Titleist GT3 (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana BF 60 TX
3-wood: Titleist TS2 (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD IZ 7 X
Hybrid: Titleist TS2 (19 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI Hybrid 95 X
Irons: Titleist U500 (4), Titleist T100 (5-9)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM10 (46-10F, 50-08F, 56-10S) here, WedgeWorks (60-04L)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: Scotty Cameron GoLo 5 Black Tour Prototype
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet
Ball: Titleist Pro V1x