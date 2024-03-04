PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
12H AGO

Winner's Bag: Check out clubs Austin Eckroat used to capture Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.comGolfWRX.com

    Austin Eckroat won his first title on TOUR at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with a final-round, 4-under 67. Check out the clubs he used at PGA National below.

    Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees)
    Shaft: Project HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 6.5

    3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
    Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X

    Irons: Ping Blueprint S (3), Ping Blueprint T (4-PW)
    Shafts: Project X 6.5

    Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50-10S, 54-10S, 60-06T)

    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Putter: Ping Redwood D66

    Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    PGA TOUR
