Winner's Bag: Check out clubs Austin Eckroat used to capture Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX GolfWRX.com
Austin Eckroat won his first title on TOUR at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches with a final-round, 4-under 67. Check out the clubs he used at PGA National below.
Driver: Ping G430 LST (9 degrees)
Shaft: Project HZRDUS Smoke Green 70 6.5
3-wood: Ping G430 Max (15 degrees)
Shaft: Graphite Design Tour AD DI 8 X
Irons: Ping Blueprint S (3), Ping Blueprint T (4-PW)
Shafts: Project X 6.5
Wedges: Ping Glide Forged Pro (50-10S, 54-10S, 60-06T)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Putter: Ping Redwood D66
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord
Ball: Titleist Pro V1