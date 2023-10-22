PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1D AGO

Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP

1 Min Read

Winner's Bag

Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Collin Morikawa shot a final-round 63 en route to a six-shot victory at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. It was his sixth victory on the PGA TOUR and first since 2021. Check out the clubs he used to stomp the field in Japan below.

    Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX

    3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Rocket 3 (14 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

    5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees)
    Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX

    Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-6), P7CM (7-PW)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100

    Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (50-09SB, 56-08LB), TaylorMade MG4 TW (60)
    Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400

    Putter: TaylorMade TP Soto
    Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 1.0

    Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord

    Ball: TaylorMade TP5X

    PGA TOUR
    Privacy PolicyTerms of ServiceAccessibility StatementDo Not Sell or Share My Personal InformationCookie ChoicesSitemap

    Copyright © 2023 PGA TOUR, Inc. All rights reserved.

    PGA TOUR, PGA TOUR Champions, and the Swinging Golfer design are registered trademarks. The Korn Ferry trademark is also a registered trademark, and is used in the Korn Ferry Tour logo with permission.