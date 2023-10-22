Winner's Bag: Collin Morikawa, ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Collin Morikawa shot a final-round 63 en route to a six-shot victory at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP. It was his sixth victory on the PGA TOUR and first since 2021. Check out the clubs he used to stomp the field in Japan below.
Driver: TaylorMade SIM (8 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 60 TX
3-wood: TaylorMade SIM Rocket 3 (14 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
5-wood: TaylorMade Stealth 2 (18 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana D+ Limited 80 TX
Irons: TaylorMade P770 (4), P7MC (5-6), P7CM (7-PW)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue X100
Wedges: TaylorMade MG4 (50-09SB, 56-08LB), TaylorMade MG4 TW (60)
Shafts: True Temper Dynamic Gold Tour Issue S400
Putter: TaylorMade TP Soto
Grip: SuperStroke Zenergy Tour 1.0
Grips: Golf Pride Z-Grip Cord
Ball: TaylorMade TP5X