Winner's Bag: Lee Hodges, 3M Open
1 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Lee Hodges went wire-to-wire to capture his first win on the PGA TOUR at the 3M Open with a final-round 67 as the first wire-to-wire winner in 3M history. Check out the clubs he used for the victory below.
Driver: Titleist TSR2 (8.0 degrees)
Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution VI TX
3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X 8F5
Hybrid: Titleist TSR3 (21 degrees)
Shaft: KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 95 X
Irons: Titleist T100 (4-6), Titleist 620 CB (7-9)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X
Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-10S, 60-04L)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 130X (46, 52), KBS HI-Rrev 2.0 125S (56, 60)
Putter: Scotty Cameron Golo 6 tour prototype
Ball: Titleist Pro V1
Grips: Golf Pride MCC