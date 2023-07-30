PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Winner's Bag: Lee Hodges, 3M Open

Winner's Bag

    Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX

    Lee Hodges went wire-to-wire to capture his first win on the PGA TOUR at the 3M Open with a final-round 67 as the first wire-to-wire winner in 3M history. Check out the clubs he used for the victory below.

    Driver: Titleist TSR2 (8.0 degrees)
    Shaft: Fujikura Speeder 757 Evolution VI TX

    3-wood: Titleist TSR3 (15 degrees)
    Shaft: UST Mamiya LIN-Q M40X 8F5

    Hybrid: Titleist TSR3 (21 degrees)
    Shaft: KBS Tour Hybrid Prototype 95 X

    Irons: Titleist T100 (4-6), Titleist 620 CB (7-9)
    Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 130 X

    Wedges: Titleist Vokey Design SM9 (46-10F, 52-08F, 56-10S, 60-04L)
    Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 130X (46, 52), KBS HI-Rrev 2.0 125S (56, 60)

    Putter: Scotty Cameron Golo 6 tour prototype
    Ball: Titleist Pro V1

    Grips: Golf Pride MCC

