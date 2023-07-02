Winner's Bag: Rickie Fowler, Rocket Mortgage Classic

Now the Jailbird, a putter that was released to the public nine years ago, has been victorious in three consecutive weeks. Clark and Bradley each used it to pick up their second wins of the season, at the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, respectively, and Fowler followed with his Rocket Mortgage Classic win. When Clark and Fowler were together in Sunday’s final group at Los Angeles Country Club, their similar putters made for one of the broadcast’s biggest talking points.