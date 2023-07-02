Winner's Bag: Rickie Fowler, Rocket Mortgage Classic
2 Min Read
Written by GolfWRX @GolfWRX
Rickie Fowler began this season with a new caddie, Ricky Romano.
The new looper didn’t just help with yardages and club selection. He also was the inspiration for the putter that helped Fowler get back into the winner’s circle…and sparked this season’s biggest equipment trend.
Fowler was fooling around with Romano’s putter days before The American Express in January. Fowler liked it so much that he asked for a replica of the counter-balanced Odyssey Versa Jailbird to be made for him.
“I was very shocked, because I never really looked into anything that was longer, counterbalanced, or anything like that,” Fowler said back in January. “It’s very interesting, but it’s kind of freeing me up in a way. I’m not changing stroke-wise, or setup, not gripping anything differently than my normal length putter. I just feel like it’s, I don’t know, kind of helping me do some things, and I don’t have to think about it.”
Fowler has been using the putter since, including in his victory at the Rocket Mortgage Classic. That playoff win ended Fowler’s four-year victory drought. It was the culmination of a successful comeback season for Fowler, whose eight top-10s are his most since 2017. He is eighth in the FedExCup.
Fowler was runner-up to Keegan Bradley in the Jailbird’s first victory of the season, at the ZOZO CHAMPIONSHIP in the fall. That win ended Bradley’s own four-year winless drought.
The next win for the Jailbird came at the Wells Fargo Championship in May. Wyndham Clark put that putter in the bag after hitting some putts with Fowler’s during a casual round in south Florida.
Now the Jailbird, a putter that was released to the public nine years ago, has been victorious in three consecutive weeks. Clark and Bradley each used it to pick up their second wins of the season, at the U.S. Open and Travelers Championship, respectively, and Fowler followed with his Rocket Mortgage Classic win. When Clark and Fowler were together in Sunday’s final group at Los Angeles Country Club, their similar putters made for one of the broadcast’s biggest talking points.
Below is a closer look at Fowler’s putter and the other 13 clubs in his bag for his win at the Rocket Mortgage Classic.
Driver: Cobra Aerojet LS (9 degrees)
Shaft: Mitsubishi Diamana Prototype 70 X
3-wood: Cobra Aerojet LS (14.5 degrees)
Shaft: Aldila Tour Green 75 TX
5-wood: Cobra LTDx LS (17.5 degrees)
Shaft: UST Mamiya LINQ 8F5
Irons: Cobra King Tour (4-PW)
Shafts: KBS Tour C-Taper 125 S+
Wedges: Cobra King Forged (54, 56, 58 degrees)
Shafts: KBS Tour 610
Putter: Odyssey Versa Jailbird
Grip: SuperStroke Tour 3.0 17-inch
Grips: Golf Pride Tour Velvet Tack
Ball: TaylorMade TP5