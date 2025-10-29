Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravauri adds another top-10 to his PGA TOUR University record

In amateur golf, Arizona State junior Fifa Laopakdee registered the biggest win of his career, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in a playoff. Currently ranked No. 37 in WAGR, Laopakdee has top-20 finishes in all three starts for the Sun Devils this fall, including a T6 at the Sahalee Players Championship. With the victory, he earns exemptions into the 2026 Masters and 2026 Open Championship, and those two starts will be part of his PGA TOUR University Class of 2027 record.