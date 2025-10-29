Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravauri adds another top-10 to his PGA TOUR University record
Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravuri finished runner-up at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 24-26) to lead a contingent of eight PGA TOUR U players who finished in the top 10. (Courtesy Pepperdine Athletics)
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As the fall college golf season winds down, the top players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking are strengthening their resumes as their senior campaigns hit the midpoint.
At the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 24-26), Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravuri finished runner-up to lead the contingent of eight PGA TOUR U players who finished in the top 10. It was Chirravuri’s seventh top 10 in his last eight collegiate starts, and he’s currently No. 7 after starting the season No. 10 in the PGA TOUR U Preseason Ranking.
Ben James has topped PGA TOUR University throughout the fall, and he added to his lead with a third-place finish at Golf Club of Georgia as he led Virginia to its second straight team victory. James was one of four Cavaliers to finish in the top 10, as he was joined by No. 15 Bryan Lee (T6), No. 20 Paul Chang (T9) and freshman Michael Lee (T9).
At the Williams Cup (Oct. 19-21), Florida captured its first title of the season with a 12-stroke victory over Texas. Florida’s Parker Bell improved seven spots to No. 39 after a T12 finish, while No. 21-ranked Matthew Kress finished T17 for the Gators. For the Longhorns, No. 8-ranked Luke Potter finished sixth and No. 5-ranked Tommy Morrison finished T7.
In amateur golf, Arizona State junior Fifa Laopakdee registered the biggest win of his career, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in a playoff. Currently ranked No. 37 in WAGR, Laopakdee has top-20 finishes in all three starts for the Sun Devils this fall, including a T6 at the Sahalee Players Championship. With the victory, he earns exemptions into the 2026 Masters and 2026 Open Championship, and those two starts will be part of his PGA TOUR University Class of 2027 record.
PGA TOUR University Ranking: Week 43/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Events
|Points Average
|1
|-
|Benjamin James
|Virginia
|21
|1225.4747
|2
|-
|Christiaan Maas
|Texas
|18
|1120.1322
|3
|-
|Michael La Sasso
|Ole Miss
|20
|1102.6265
|4
|-
|Jase Summy
|Oklahoma
|17
|1061.5117
|5
|-
|Tommy Morrison
|Texas
|19
|1059.5389
|6
|-
|Wells Williams
|Vanderbilt
|17
|1051.8347
|7
|-
|Mahanth Chirravuri
|Pepperdine
|17
|1011.7652
|8
|-
|Luke Potter
|Texas
|16
|972.5662
|9
|+1
|Lance Simpson
|Tennessee
|17
|951.1923
|10
|-1
|Michael Alexander Mjaaseth
|Arizona State
|17
|948.0694
|11
|-
|Cameron Tankersley
|Ole Miss
|17
|942.4747
|12
|-
|Filip Jakubcik
|Arizona
|15
|932.8566
|13
|-
|William Sides
|SMU
|14
|922.015
|14
|+1
|Jonathan Griz
|Alabama
|15
|894.2553
|15
|+1
|Bryan Lee
|Virginia
|16
|893.5475
|16
|-2
|Frankie Harris
|South Carolina
|15
|879.7746
|17
|+1
|Tom Fischer
|Ole Miss
|16
|872.5031
|18
|-1
|Daniel Svard
|Northwestern
|14
|851.0814
|19
|-
|Zach Kingsland
|SMU
|14
|850.0057
|20
|+3
|Paul Chang
|Virginia
|15
|844.2606
|21
|+1
|Matthew Kress
|Florida
|15
|842.882
|22
|-1
|Zachery Pollo
|Arizona
|15
|834.928
|23
|-3
|Cohen Trolio
|Ole Miss
|16
|821.7825
|24
|-
|Ethan Evans
|Duke
|17
|814.6041
|25
|-
|Brady Siravo
|Pepperdine
|17
|808.9894
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.