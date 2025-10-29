PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
47M AGO

Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravauri adds another top-10 to his PGA TOUR University record

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravuri finished runner-up at the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 24-26) to lead a contingent of eight PGA TOUR U players who finished in the top 10. (Courtesy Pepperdine Athletics)

    Written by Staff

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – As the fall college golf season winds down, the top players in the PGA TOUR University Ranking are strengthening their resumes as their senior campaigns hit the midpoint.

    At the Golf Club of Georgia Collegiate (Oct. 24-26), Pepperdine’s Mahanth Chirravuri finished runner-up to lead the contingent of eight PGA TOUR U players who finished in the top 10. It was Chirravuri’s seventh top 10 in his last eight collegiate starts, and he’s currently No. 7 after starting the season No. 10 in the PGA TOUR U Preseason Ranking.

    Ben James has topped PGA TOUR University throughout the fall, and he added to his lead with a third-place finish at Golf Club of Georgia as he led Virginia to its second straight team victory. James was one of four Cavaliers to finish in the top 10, as he was joined by No. 15 Bryan Lee (T6), No. 20 Paul Chang (T9) and freshman Michael Lee (T9).

    At the Williams Cup (Oct. 19-21), Florida captured its first title of the season with a 12-stroke victory over Texas. Florida’s Parker Bell improved seven spots to No. 39 after a T12 finish, while No. 21-ranked Matthew Kress finished T17 for the Gators. For the Longhorns, No. 8-ranked Luke Potter finished sixth and No. 5-ranked Tommy Morrison finished T7.

    In amateur golf, Arizona State junior Fifa Laopakdee registered the biggest win of his career, winning the Asia-Pacific Amateur Championship in a playoff. Currently ranked No. 37 in WAGR, Laopakdee has top-20 finishes in all three starts for the Sun Devils this fall, including a T6 at the Sahalee Players Championship. With the victory, he earns exemptions into the 2026 Masters and 2026 Open Championship, and those two starts will be part of his PGA TOUR University Class of 2027 record.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking: Week 43/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityEventsPoints Average
    1-Benjamin JamesVirginia211225.4747
    2-Christiaan MaasTexas181120.1322
    3-Michael La SassoOle Miss201102.6265
    4-Jase SummyOklahoma171061.5117
    5-Tommy MorrisonTexas191059.5389
    6-Wells WilliamsVanderbilt171051.8347
    7-Mahanth ChirravuriPepperdine171011.7652
    8-Luke PotterTexas16972.5662
    9+1Lance SimpsonTennessee17951.1923
    10-1Michael Alexander MjaasethArizona State17948.0694
    11-Cameron TankersleyOle Miss17942.4747
    12-Filip JakubcikArizona15932.8566
    13-William SidesSMU14922.015
    14+1Jonathan GrizAlabama15894.2553
    15+1Bryan LeeVirginia16893.5475
    16-2Frankie HarrisSouth Carolina15879.7746
    17+1Tom FischerOle Miss16872.5031
    18-1Daniel SvardNorthwestern14851.0814
    19-Zach KingslandSMU14850.0057
    20+3Paul ChangVirginia15844.2606
    21+1Matthew KressFlorida15842.882
    22-1Zachery PolloArizona15834.928
    23-3Cohen TrolioOle Miss16821.7825
    24-Ethan EvansDuke17814.6041
    25-Brady SiravoPepperdine17808.9894

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2026 began Week 23/2024 and concludes June 1, 2026, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

