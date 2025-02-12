Auburn’s Carson Bacha moves into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking
1 Min Read
Auburn’s Carson Bacha finished T3 at the Amer Ari Invitational, breaking into the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking for the first time. (David Gray/Auburn Tigers)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Auburn’s Carson Bacha secured a season-best showing at the Amer Ari Invitational, finishing T3 off the strength of a final-round 8-under 64 to break into the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking for the first time. Texas junior Tommy Morrison, who is No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, defeated North Carolina’s Hampton Roberts in a playoff to claim his first collegiate individual victory in Hawaii.
Less than four points separate Nos. 2-4, and this week it’s Auburn’s Brendan Valdes who checks in at No. 2 ahead of Arizona State teammates Josele Ballester and Preston Summerhays.Valdeswas absent from the Tigers’ lineup at the Amer Ari Invitational after having minor surgery in November; he is anticipated to make his return later this month, according to GOLF Channel. Ballester is No. 3 following a missed cut in his second career start on the PGA TOUR at the WM Phoenix Open, while Summerhays remains No. 4 after finishing T13 at the Amer Ari.
In all, four players in the top 10 competed in Hawaii last week. In addition to Bacha and Summerhays, No. 1 David Ford (North Carolina) held on to the top spot via a T16 finish and No. 8 Omar Morales (UCLA) finished T46.
Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon earned his third collegiate title at the SeaBest Invitational and improved four spots to No. 11 in the ranking. Maichon was the only player to shoot in the 60s all three rounds, successfully holding off Florida Gulf Coast’s Brett Moore by two strokes, who shot a tournament-low 63 in the final round. Maichon secured his second consecutive top-three finish after finishing runner-up at the Furman Intercollegiate in October.
PGA TOUR University Ranking - Week 6/2025
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points average
|Events
|1
|-
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|1106.0135
|20
|2
|+1
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1060.8847
|19
|3
|-1
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|1057.0888
|17
|4
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1056.9900
|21
|5
|-
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|1020.7429
|17
|6
|-
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|1003.5930
|20
|7
|+1
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|989.4518
|16
|8
|-1
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|977.7190
|21
|9
|+1
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|960.8405
|17
|10
|-1
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|946.4466
|18
|11
|+4
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|908.2470
|20
|12
|+1
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|907.0022
|18
|13
|-1
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|903.1166
|18
|14
|-
|Drew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|902.9970
|17
|15
|-4
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|897.9950
|12
|16
|-
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|876.5541
|17
|17
|-
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|857.6517
|17
|18
|-
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|849.5840
|15
|19
|-
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|841.6313
|15
|20
|-
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|831.3943
|16
|21
|-
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|828.4337
|16
|22
|+7
|Carson Bacha
|Auburn
|812.7906
|16
|23
|-
|Stephen Campbell Jr
|Oklahoma
|797.8775
|12
|24
|-
|Caden Fioroni
|UNLV
|789.0722
|18
|25
|-
|Kye Meeks
|Mississippi
|788.2533
|12