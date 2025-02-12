Auburn’s Carson Bacha moves into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

Less than four points separate Nos. 2-4, and this week it’s Auburn’s Brendan Valdes who checks in at No. 2 ahead of Arizona State teammates Josele Ballester and Preston Summerhays.Valdeswas absent from the Tigers’ lineup at the Amer Ari Invitational after having minor surgery in November; he is anticipated to make his return later this month, according to GOLF Channel. Ballester is No. 3 following a missed cut in his second career start on the PGA TOUR at the WM Phoenix Open, while Summerhays remains No. 4 after finishing T13 at the Amer Ari.