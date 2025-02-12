PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch & ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsFantasy & BettingSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
3H AGO

Auburn’s Carson Bacha moves into top 25 of PGA TOUR University Ranking

1 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Auburn’s Carson Bacha finished T3 at the Amer Ari Invitational, breaking into the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking for the first time. (David Gray/Auburn Tigers)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Auburn’s Carson Bacha secured a season-best showing at the Amer Ari Invitational, finishing T3 off the strength of a final-round 8-under 64 to break into the top 25 of the PGA TOUR University Ranking for the first time. Texas junior Tommy Morrison, who is No. 7 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, defeated North Carolina’s Hampton Roberts in a playoff to claim his first collegiate individual victory in Hawaii.

    Less than four points separate Nos. 2-4, and this week it’s Auburn’s Brendan Valdes who checks in at No. 2 ahead of Arizona State teammates Josele Ballester and Preston Summerhays.Valdeswas absent from the Tigers’ lineup at the Amer Ari Invitational after having minor surgery in November; he is anticipated to make his return later this month, according to GOLF Channel. Ballester is No. 3 following a missed cut in his second career start on the PGA TOUR at the WM Phoenix Open, while Summerhays remains No. 4 after finishing T13 at the Amer Ari.

    In all, four players in the top 10 competed in Hawaii last week. In addition to Bacha and Summerhays, No. 1 David Ford (North Carolina) held on to the top spot via a T16 finish and No. 8 Omar Morales (UCLA) finished T46.

    Texas A&M’s Phichaksn Maichon earned his third collegiate title at the SeaBest Invitational and improved four spots to No. 11 in the ranking. Maichon was the only player to shoot in the 60s all three rounds, successfully holding off Florida Gulf Coast’s Brett Moore by two strokes, who shot a tournament-low 63 in the final round. Maichon secured his second consecutive top-three finish after finishing runner-up at the Furman Intercollegiate in October.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking - Week 6/2025

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints averageEvents
    1-David FordNorth Carolina1106.013520
    2+1Brendan ValdesAuburn1060.884719
    3-1Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State1057.088817
    4-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1056.990021
    5-Ian GilliganFlorida1020.742917
    6-Jackson BuchananIllinois1003.593020
    7+1Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt989.451816
    8-1Omar MoralesUCLA977.719021
    9+1Sebastian MossLouisville960.840517
    10-1Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA946.446618
    11+4Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M908.247020
    12+1Algot KleenLSU907.002218
    13-1Calum ScottTexas Tech903.116618
    14-Drew GoodmanOklahoma902.997017
    15-4Enrique DimayugaSMU897.995012
    16-Justin HastingsSan Diego State876.554117
    17-Maxwell FordNorth Carolina857.651717
    18-Jake PeacockSouth Florida849.584015
    19-Gray AlbrightFlorida State841.631315
    20-Nicholas MathewsNC State831.394316
    21-Deven PatelVirginia828.433716
    22+7Carson BachaAuburn812.790616
    23-Stephen Campbell JrOklahoma797.877512
    24-Caden FioroniUNLV789.072218
    25-Kye MeeksMississippi788.253312