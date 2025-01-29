PGA TOUR University storylines to watch throughout spring season

Finishers 2-10 in the ranking will now be fully exempt on the Korn Ferry Tour, a change from the past where finishers 2-5 were fully exempt and 6-10 had conditional status. Last season, Karl Vilips finished No. 10 in the ranking, which came with conditional Korn Ferry Tour status but left him an uncertain playing schedule. After starting the summer with two starts on PGA TOUR Americas, the former Stanford standout received a sponsor exemption into The Ascendant presented by Blue on the Korn Ferry Tour, where he registered a T13 finish. Three weeks later, Vilips claimed his first victory as a professional on the Korn Ferry Tour at the Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health, and he went on to finish 19th on the points list and secure his TOUR card in just 10 starts.