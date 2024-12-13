David Ford ends fall season No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking, secures exemption into 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic
4 Min Read
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – North Carolina senior David Ford finished the college golf fall season as the No. 1 player in the PGA TOUR University Ranking and has earned an exemption into the DP World Tour’s Hero Dubai Desert Classic set to take place at Emirates Golf Club, Jan. 16-19, 2025. As announced by tournament officials in October, the top-ranked player as of Nov. 27 would be invited to play in the Rolex Series event for the fourth consecutive year.
“I am honored and humbled to receive this opportunity to play in my first DP World Tour event at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic in January,” said Ford. “Thank you to the Hero Dubai Desert Classic, DP World Tour and PGA TOUR University for the chance to compete alongside the top talents in the world and further develop my game.”
Ford took hold of the No. 1 spot after his victory at The Williams Cup in October. He became the third player this season to sit atop the ranking, marking the first time in the five-year history of PGA TOUR University that there have been more than two different No. 1 players in the same season. Ford passed previous No. 1s Preston Summerhays (Arizona State) and Brendan Valdes (Auburn) to secure his first DP World Tour start.
Ford’s PGA TOUR University record is reflective of his No. 1 position – four top-10s in his last four starts, including back-to-back victories at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational and The Williams Cup. As a result of his victory at the Ben Hogan Collegiate Invitational, Ford earned an exemption into the 2025 Charles Schwab Challenge. In addition to his recent collegiate success, Ford has appeared in three PGA TOUR events and notched his best finish at the Barbasol Championship in 2023 (T58).
Further highlighting his resume is the 2023 Walker Cup at the Old Course at St. Andrews in Scotland, where he represented the victorious United States Team. Currently No. 6 in the World Amateur Golf Ranking, Ford also represented the United States at the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi and back-to-back appearances in the Arnold Palmer Cup (2023, 2024).
“We’re thrilled to welcome David to the 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic, continuing our proud tradition of giving elite amateurs the chance to compete in a top-tier event early in their careers,” said Simon Corkill, executive tournament director of the Hero Dubai Desert Classic.
“I had the pleasure of watching David at the 2023 Eisenhower Trophy in Abu Dhabi, and I was thoroughly impressed. His sublime closing round of eight-under-par 64 played a crucial role in securing an 11-stroke victory for the U.S. team.
“The entire team at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic is excited to see him in action once again as he takes on the Majlis Course alongside a stellar field, including our four-time champion Rory McIlroy.”
Past participants in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic include former PGA TOUR University No. 1 finishers Ludvig Åberg (2023) and Michael Thorbjornsen (2024). Åberg finished T70 in 2023 and went on to become the first No. 1 finisher in PGA TOUR University to earn direct access to the PGA TOUR. Since then, Åberg has won the Omega European Masters and The RSM Classic and earned a Ryder Cup captain’s pick in his first professional season. Thorbjornsen made two starts at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as an amateur (T20/2023, T11/2024), and has finished inside the top 10 three times in 11 PGA TOUR starts since turning pro in June.
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking (WAGR), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2025 began Week 23/2023 and concludes May 26, 2025, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Upon the conclusion of the collegiate golf season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earns PGA TOUR membership. Players Nos. 2-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players finishing 6th through 25th earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas. Additionally, a junior or senior who wins the Division-II Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year) will earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas upon the conclusion of his collegiate career.