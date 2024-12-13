David Ford ends fall season No. 1 in PGA TOUR University Ranking, secures exemption into 2025 Hero Dubai Desert Classic

Past participants in the Hero Dubai Desert Classic include former PGA TOUR University No. 1 finishers Ludvig Åberg (2023) and Michael Thorbjornsen (2024). Åberg finished T70 in 2023 and went on to become the first No. 1 finisher in PGA TOUR University to earn direct access to the PGA TOUR. Since then, Åberg has won the Omega European Masters and The RSM Classic and earned a Ryder Cup captain’s pick in his first professional season. Thorbjornsen made two starts at the Hero Dubai Desert Classic as an amateur (T20/2023, T11/2024), and has finished inside the top 10 three times in 11 PGA TOUR starts since turning pro in June.