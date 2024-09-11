Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays tops first full PGA TOUR University Ranking of 2024-25 season

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays opened his senior campaign with a T2 finish at the Sahalee Players Championship, and he strengthened his position at No. 1 in the season’s first full ranking of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025. Summerhays’ teammate Josele Ballester tied for second as well and improved two spots to No. 7 as the Sun Devils won the team title by 11 over Florida.