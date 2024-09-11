Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays tops first full PGA TOUR University Ranking of 2024-25 season
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays opened his senior campaign with a T2 finish at the Sahalee Players Championship, and he strengthened his position at No. 1 in the season’s first full ranking of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025. Summerhays’ teammate Josele Ballester tied for second as well and improved two spots to No. 7 as the Sun Devils won the team title by 11 over Florida.
Arizona’s Tiger Christensen also made a big move at Sahalee – he improved five spots to No. 17 after finishing T4. Four other PGA TOUR U players finished in the top 10: No. 8 David Ford of North Carolina (T8), No. 9 Ian Gilligan of Florida (T8), No. 11 Phichaksn Maichon of Texas A&M (T8) and No. 29 Greyson Leach of Oregon (T6).
At the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, Algot Kleen posted his third collegiate victory in his first start for LSU after transferring from East Tennessee State. With the win, Kleen improved seven spots to No. 10. South Florida’s Jake Peacock tied for third in Knoxville, and he improved two spots to No. 24.
Eligible players in the Class of 2025 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open, and eligible players will be added to Class of 2025 Ranking once their registration has been processed.
In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2025 began Week 23/2023 and concludes May 26, 2025, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.
Upon the conclusion of the collegiate golf season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earns PGA TOUR membership. Players Nos. 2-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players finishing sixth through 25th earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas. Additionally, a junior or senior who wins the Division-II Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year) will earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas upon the conclusion of his collegiate career.
PGA TOUR University Ranking
Week 36/2024
|Rank
|Change
|Player
|University
|Points average
|Events
|1
|-
|Preston Summerhays
|Arizona State
|1100.971
|16
|2
|-
|Omar Morales
|UCLA
|1058.696
|14
|3
|-
|Brendan Valdes
|Auburn
|1044.934
|15
|4
|-
|Calum Scott
|Texas Tech
|981.9307
|14
|5
|-
|Jackson Van Paris
|Vanderbilt
|976.3763
|11
|6
|-
|Jackson Buchanan
|Illinois
|971.268
|15
|7
|2
|Jose Luis Ballester Barrio
|Arizona State
|969.7528
|14
|8
|-1
|David Ford
|North Carolina
|969.4193
|15
|9
|-1
|Ian Gilligan
|Florida
|949.3021
|14
|10
|7
|Algot Kleen
|LSU
|947.9871
|14
|11
|-1
|Phichaksn Maichon
|Texas A&M
|914.8286
|15
|12
|-1
|Deven Patel
|Virginia
|884.9525
|12
|13
|-1
|Gray Albright
|Florida State
|883.6945
|11
|14
|-
|Stephen Campbell Jr
|Oklahoma
|878.513
|10
|15
|-
|Justin Hastings
|San Diego State
|877.0266
|12
|16
|-
|Pablo Ereno Perez
|UCLA
|874.8333
|12
|17
|5
|Tiger Christensen
|Arizona
|874.5166
|15
|18
|-5
|Maxwell Ford
|North Carolina
|862.0815
|13
|19
|-1
|Nicholas Mathews
|NC State
|857.7958
|12
|20
|-1
|Enrique Dimayuga
|SMU
|857.2562
|8
|21
|-1
|Andrew Goodman
|Oklahoma
|852.2123
|13
|22
|-1
|Sebastian Moss
|Louisville
|845.0208
|12
|23
|-
|Zac Jones
|BYU
|833.06
|12
|24
|2
|Jake Peacock
|South Florida
|821.0776
|13
|25
|-1
|Luke Sample
|Duke
|818.6323
|13