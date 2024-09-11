PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays tops first full PGA TOUR University Ranking of 2024-25 season

PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. – Arizona State’s Preston Summerhays opened his senior campaign with a T2 finish at the Sahalee Players Championship, and he strengthened his position at No. 1 in the season’s first full ranking of the PGA TOUR University Class of 2025. Summerhays’ teammate Josele Ballester tied for second as well and improved two spots to No. 7 as the Sun Devils won the team title by 11 over Florida.

    Arizona’s Tiger Christensen also made a big move at Sahalee – he improved five spots to No. 17 after finishing T4. Four other PGA TOUR U players finished in the top 10: No. 8 David Ford of North Carolina (T8), No. 9 Ian Gilligan of Florida (T8), No. 11 Phichaksn Maichon of Texas A&M (T8) and No. 29 Greyson Leach of Oregon (T6).

    At the Visit Knoxville Collegiate, Algot Kleen posted his third collegiate victory in his first start for LSU after transferring from East Tennessee State. With the win, Kleen improved seven spots to No. 10. South Florida’s Jake Peacock tied for third in Knoxville, and he improved two spots to No. 24.

    Eligible players in the Class of 2025 must register to be included in the PGA TOUR University Ranking. Player registration is open, and eligible players will be added to Class of 2025 Ranking once their registration has been processed.

    In partnership with the World Amateur Golf Ranking® (WAGR®), PGA TOUR University ranks players based on the last two years of their collegiate careers. Eligible Tournaments include NCAA Division-I men’s team competitions, official PGA TOUR tournaments and select DP World Tour events. The Ranking Period for the Class of 2025 began Week 23/2023 and concludes May 26, 2025, following the final round of stroke play at the NCAA D-I Men’s National Championship.

    Upon the conclusion of the collegiate golf season, the No. 1 player in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking earns PGA TOUR membership. Players Nos. 2-5 (fully exempt) and Nos. 6-10 (conditional) earn Korn Ferry Tour membership, and players finishing sixth through 25th earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas. Additionally, a junior or senior who wins the Division-II Jack Nicklaus Award (National Player of the Year) will earn exempt membership on PGA TOUR Americas upon the conclusion of his collegiate career.

    PGA TOUR University Ranking

    Week 36/2024

    RankChangePlayerUniversityPoints averageEvents
    1-Preston SummerhaysArizona State1100.97116
    2-Omar MoralesUCLA1058.69614
    3-Brendan ValdesAuburn1044.93415
    4-Calum ScottTexas Tech981.930714
    5-Jackson Van ParisVanderbilt976.376311
    6-Jackson BuchananIllinois971.26815
    72Jose Luis Ballester BarrioArizona State969.752814
    8-1David FordNorth Carolina969.419315
    9-1Ian GilliganFlorida949.302114
    107Algot KleenLSU947.987114
    11-1Phichaksn MaichonTexas A&M914.828615
    12-1Deven PatelVirginia884.952512
    13-1Gray AlbrightFlorida State883.694511
    14-Stephen Campbell JrOklahoma878.51310
    15-Justin HastingsSan Diego State877.026612
    16-Pablo Ereno PerezUCLA874.833312
    175Tiger ChristensenArizona874.516615
    18-5Maxwell FordNorth Carolina862.081513
    19-1Nicholas MathewsNC State857.795812
    20-1Enrique DimayugaSMU857.25628
    21-1Andrew GoodmanOklahoma852.212313
    22-1Sebastian MossLouisville845.020812
    23-Zac JonesBYU833.0612
    242Jake PeacockSouth Florida821.077613
    25-1Luke SampleDuke818.632313