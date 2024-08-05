PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
1H AGO

Karl Vilips claims first professional victory at Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship

3 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    In his sixth start as a professional, Karl Vilips claimed his first career victory at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Utah Championship presented by Zions Bank and Intermountain Health and climbed to No. 15 on the points list. The 22-year-old’s victory was promptly due after finishing inside the top 15 in his past three events, including a runner-up finish at the NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank. As a tournament winner, Vilips upgraded his Korn Ferry Tour membership to fully exempt after originally having conditional status from finishing No. 10 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024.

    “We keep doing what we're doing, just getting as far up that points list as I can,” said Vilips in his post-round interview Sunday. “A really ambitious goal at this point is to get No. 1 on the points list, but that would take a few more wins. We're just going to try to win every time we step up on the first tee of a tournament and the expectations now are to get that PGA TOUR card.”

    Vilips became the 17th PGA TOUR University alum to win a professional event and brought the total number of victories for alumni to 25. This season alone, eight victories have been claimed across three tours, as Vilips joins six additional alumni in the winner’s circle: Austin Eckroat (PGA TOUR) Chris Gotterup (PGA TOUR), Davis Thompson (PGA TOUR), John Pak (Korn Ferry Tour), Frederik Kjettrup (PGA TOUR Americas)and Ryan Burnett (PGA TOUR Americas).

    The top 30 finishers at the end of the Korn Ferry Tour season will earn PGA TOUR cards for the 2025 season. Eight PGA TOUR University alumni sit inside the top 30, and William Mouw further solidified his positioning in the points list to No. 19 with a solo fourth at the Utah Championship. Logan McAllister recorded his best finish of the season with a T8, alongside Ross Steelman who posted his best showing since the opening event of the season.

    Three PGA TOUR University alumni represented their respective countries for the first time at the Men’s Olympic Golf Competition at Le Golf National last week. Ludvig Åberg (Sweden) led the charge in 8-under and finished T18, followed by Belgium’s Adrien Dumont de Chassart (T40/-1) and Chinese Taipei’s Kevin Yu (52nd/+4). The PGA TOUR will conclude the regular season this week at the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro, North Carolina at Sedgefield Country Club. Currently, three alumni are in the top 70 of the FedExCup standings and in position to qualify for the FedExCup Playoffs: Åberg (6th), Thompson (24th) and Eckroat (49th).

    In the final event of a four-week stretch on PGA TOUR Americas, John Keefer recorded his third runner-up finish of the season at the BioSteel Championship in Windsor, Ontario. Keefer has yet to finish outside of the top-25 in any start as a professional, as his resume includes six top-25s, highlighted by five top-10s and three runner-up finishes. The 23-year-old moved to No. 2 in the Fortinet Cup, and he is joined by Frederik Kjettrup (No. 3)and Ryan Burnett (No. 8)as alumni in position to finish inside the top 10 of the Fortinet Cup and earn a Korn Ferry Tour card for the 2025 season.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    10Quade Cummins  99919T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    15Karl Vilips*89541st, Utah Championship
    16Jackson Suber868182nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
    18John Pak819151st, Compliance Solutions Championship
    19William Mouw81417T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    23Sam Bennett72418T3, twice
    24Trent Phillips72319T2, The Panama Championship
    27Noah Goodwin66317T3, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    33Ricky Castillo54519T5, Twice
    42Ross Steelman452183rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    63Matthew Riedel*3258T2, The Ascendant
    68Cole Hammer292196th, Astara Golf Championship
    87Logan McAllister22718T8, Utah Championship
    90Garett Reband21215T3, Astara Chile Classic
    99Patrick Welch1921913th, UNC Health Championship
    108Trevor Werbylo15018T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    115Austin Greaser*1448T4, Memorial Health Championship
    116Fred Biondi  14317T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    122Ryan Hall13213T14, UNC Health Championship
    126Nick Gabrelcik*1158T7, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    131Yuxin Lin10648th, Veritex Bank Championship
    134Christo Lamprecht*1016T5, The Ascendant
    149William Moll*80819th, NV5 Invitational
    155Connor Howe7613T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    175Sam Choi4510T19, Utah Championship
    179RJ Manke402T20, AdventHealth Championship
    182Cole Sherwood*386T46, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    207Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship
    221Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship
    226Gustav Frimodt*62T55, Price Cutter Charity Championship

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    6Ludvig Åberg2,092162nd, Twice
    24Davis Thompson 1,333221st, John Deere Classic
    49Austin Eckroat 969211st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    87Kevin Yu46921T3, The American Express
    93Mac Meissner422204th, Barracuda Championship
    95Chris Gotterup 415211st, Myrtle Beach Classic
    119Pierceson Coody30319T2, ISCO Championship
    131Jacob Bridgeman 25519T14, RBC Canadian Open
    135Michael Thorbjornsen*2326T2, John Deere Classic
    158Joe Highsmith 15719T6, Puerto Rico Open
    160Parker Coody 15120T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    166Adrien Dumont de Chassart 13019T6, Puerto Rico Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    2John Keefer*1,03162nd, three times
    3Frederik Kjettrup*1,01151st, twice
    8Ryan Burnett724111st, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    14Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira487122nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    17Chase Sienkiewicz44512T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
    27Derek Hitchner35312T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    36Ben Carr31512T3, KIA Open
    44Michael Brennan*2476T4, Explore NB Open
    62Yuxin Lin1926T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    64Dylan Menante*1886T7, Explore NB Open
    70Reid Davenport17212T8, Twice
    98Tommy Kuhl9211T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    99Petr Hruby*916T12, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    113Bryce Lewis*756T12, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    117Ryggs Johnston*746T12, ATB Classic
    119RJ Manke716T12, Explore NB Open
    131Cameron Sisk566T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    143Maxwell Moldovan*466T17, BioSteel Championship
    145Cole Sherwood*451T18, ATB Classic
    167Sam Choi323T31, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    176Ben van Wyk*294T30, Commissionaires Ottawa Open
    188Karl Vilips*202T33, ATB Classic
    205Canon Claycomb*136T46, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    231Sampson Zheng*41T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    235Ben Lorenz*3573rd, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR
