PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Ryan Burnett wins PGA TOUR Americas Bromont Open

On the PGA TOUR, Mac Meissner finished fourth at the Barracuda Championship, the best finish of his career, and improved to No. 92 in the FedExCup standings. His push for the FedExCup Playoffs continues this week at the 3M Open, where he’s one of 10 alumni in the field. Also competing will be Florida State rising junior Luke Clanton, who has 11 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and has three made cuts and two top-10s in PGA TOUR events this summer.