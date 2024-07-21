PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Ryan Burnett wins PGA TOUR Americas Bromont Open

Winner Ryan Burnett poses with the trophy after the final round of Bromont Open presented by Desjardins. (Credit Jay Fawler)

    Ryan Burnett closed with a final-round 62 to win the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, the third PGA TOUR Americas tournament this summer to be won by a PGA TOUR University alum. The 2023 grad from North Carolina moved to No. 8 in the Fortinet Cup standings, joining fellow PGA TOUR U alums Frederik Kjettrup (No. 1) and John Keefer (No. 6) in the top 10 with six events remaining in the season. Since the first class of PGA TOUR University players turned pro in June 2021, 16 different alumni have combined for 24 professional victories.

    Keefer added a T6 finish in Quebec to a record that already included finishes of T5-T2-2nd in his first three starts on PGA TOUR Americas. This comes on the heels of a strong finish to his college career at Baylor, where he finished T6 at the Big 12 Championship, T2 at NCAA Regionals and T11 at the NCAA Championship to improve to No. 25 in the Class of 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, the final spot that receives performance benefits.

    On the Korn Ferry Tour, Sam Bennett and Noah Goodwin finished T3, the best finishes of the season for both players. Nick Gabrelcik posted weekend rounds of 65-66 to finish T7, his first career top-10, while Karl Vilips finished T15, his second straight top-25. After finishing No. 10 in the PGA TOUR U Class of 2024 and earning Korn Ferry Tour conditional membership, Vilips earned a spot in this week’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank by way of his top-25 finish, the second straight week he earned entry through that category.

    On the PGA TOUR, Mac Meissner finished fourth at the Barracuda Championship, the best finish of his career, and improved to No. 92 in the FedExCup standings. His push for the FedExCup Playoffs continues this week at the 3M Open, where he’s one of 10 alumni in the field. Also competing will be Florida State rising junior Luke Clanton, who has 11 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and has three made cuts and two top-10s in PGA TOUR events this summer.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    6Ludvig Åberg2,092162nd, Twice
    24Davis Thompson 1,333221st, John Deere Classic
    48Austin Eckroat 969201st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    86Kevin Yu46620T3, The American Express
    92Mac Meissner417194th, Barracuda Championship
    95Chris Gotterup 410201st, Myrtle Beach Classic
    115Pierceson Coody30018T2, ISCO Championship
    127Michael Thorbjornsen*2325T2, John Deere Classic
    135Jacob Bridgeman 21218T14, RBC Canadian Open
    158Parker Coody 15119T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    159Joe Highsmith 14618T6, Puerto Rico Open
    161Adrien Dumont de Chassart 13018T6, Puerto Rico Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    11Quade Cummins  90717T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    15Jackson Suber806172nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
    16John Pak768141st, Compliance Solutions Championship
    21Trent Phillips68317T2, The Panama Championship
    23Noah Goodwin66316T3, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    24William Mouw61715T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    26Sam Bennett58516T3, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    31Ricky Castillo54517T5, Twice
    42Ross Steelman377163rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    65Matthew Riedel*2736T2, The Ascendant
    73Cole Hammer241176th, Astara Golf Championship
    81Garett Reband20813T3, Astara Chile Classic
    95Patrick Welch1641713th, UNC Health Championship
    98Logan McAllister15216T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open
    108Fred Biondi  14315T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    111Trevor Werbylo14016T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    117Ryan Hall12311T14, UNC Health Championship
    124Nick Gabrelcik*1136T7, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    125Austin Greaser*1096T4, Memorial Health Championship
    126Yuxin Lin10648th, Veritex Bank Championship
    129Christo Lamprecht*1015T5, The Ascendant
    133Karl Vilips*952T13, The Ascendant
    162Connor Howe6011T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    174RJ Manke402T20, AdventHealth Championship
    177Cole Sherwood384T46, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    180William Moll*306T38, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    204Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship
    214Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship
    222Gustav Frimodt*62T55, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    228Sam Choi59T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest finish of season
    1Frederik Kjettrup*1,01141st, twice
    6John Keefer*74542nd, twice
    8Ryan Burnett65591st, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    13Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira487102nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    18Chase Sienkiewicz39310T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
    29Ben Carr29610T3, KIA Open
    36Derek Hitchner26110T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    50Yuxin Lin1925T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    55Reid Davenport17210T8, Twice
    62Dylan Menante*1424T7, Explore NB Open
    73Michael Brennan*1194T4, Explore NB Open
    98Bryce Lewis*754T12, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    108Ryggs Johnston*684T12, ATB Classic
    112Tommy Kuhl6410T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    116Petr Hruby*634T12, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    118RJ Manke604T12, Explore NB Open
    121Cameron Sisk566T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    132Cole Sherwood*451T18, ATB Classic
    168Sam Choi212T31, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    172Karl Vilips*202T33, ATB Classic
    190Canon Claycomb*134T46, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
    224Sampson Zheng*41T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    229Ben Lorenz*3373rd, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins

    *Class of 2024

