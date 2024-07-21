PGA TOUR University On TOUR: Ryan Burnett wins PGA TOUR Americas Bromont Open
Winner Ryan Burnett poses with the trophy after the final round of Bromont Open presented by Desjardins. (Credit Jay Fawler)
Ryan Burnett closed with a final-round 62 to win the Bromont Open presented by Desjardins, the third PGA TOUR Americas tournament this summer to be won by a PGA TOUR University alum. The 2023 grad from North Carolina moved to No. 8 in the Fortinet Cup standings, joining fellow PGA TOUR U alums Frederik Kjettrup (No. 1) and John Keefer (No. 6) in the top 10 with six events remaining in the season. Since the first class of PGA TOUR University players turned pro in June 2021, 16 different alumni have combined for 24 professional victories.
Keefer added a T6 finish in Quebec to a record that already included finishes of T5-T2-2nd in his first three starts on PGA TOUR Americas. This comes on the heels of a strong finish to his college career at Baylor, where he finished T6 at the Big 12 Championship, T2 at NCAA Regionals and T11 at the NCAA Championship to improve to No. 25 in the Class of 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, the final spot that receives performance benefits.
On the Korn Ferry Tour, Sam Bennett and Noah Goodwin finished T3, the best finishes of the season for both players. Nick Gabrelcik posted weekend rounds of 65-66 to finish T7, his first career top-10, while Karl Vilips finished T15, his second straight top-25. After finishing No. 10 in the PGA TOUR U Class of 2024 and earning Korn Ferry Tour conditional membership, Vilips earned a spot in this week’s NV5 Invitational presented by Old National Bank by way of his top-25 finish, the second straight week he earned entry through that category.
On the PGA TOUR, Mac Meissner finished fourth at the Barracuda Championship, the best finish of his career, and improved to No. 92 in the FedExCup standings. His push for the FedExCup Playoffs continues this week at the 3M Open, where he’s one of 10 alumni in the field. Also competing will be Florida State rising junior Luke Clanton, who has 11 points in PGA TOUR University Accelerated and has three made cuts and two top-10s in PGA TOUR events this summer.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of season
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|2,092
|16
|2nd, Twice
|24
|Davis Thompson
|1,333
|22
|1st, John Deere Classic
|48
|Austin Eckroat
|969
|20
|1st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|86
|Kevin Yu
|466
|20
|T3, The American Express
|92
|Mac Meissner
|417
|19
|4th, Barracuda Championship
|95
|Chris Gotterup
|410
|20
|1st, Myrtle Beach Classic
|115
|Pierceson Coody
|300
|18
|T2, ISCO Championship
|127
|Michael Thorbjornsen*
|232
|5
|T2, John Deere Classic
|135
|Jacob Bridgeman
|212
|18
|T14, RBC Canadian Open
|158
|Parker Coody
|151
|19
|T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
|159
|Joe Highsmith
|146
|18
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|161
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|130
|18
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of season
|11
|Quade Cummins
|907
|17
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|15
|Jackson Suber
|806
|17
|2nd, Compliance Solutions Championship
|16
|John Pak
|768
|14
|1st, Compliance Solutions Championship
|21
|Trent Phillips
|683
|17
|T2, The Panama Championship
|23
|Noah Goodwin
|663
|16
|T3, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|24
|William Mouw
|617
|15
|T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|26
|Sam Bennett
|585
|16
|T3, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|31
|Ricky Castillo
|545
|17
|T5, Twice
|42
|Ross Steelman
|377
|16
|3rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|65
|Matthew Riedel*
|273
|6
|T2, The Ascendant
|73
|Cole Hammer
|241
|17
|6th, Astara Golf Championship
|81
|Garett Reband
|208
|13
|T3, Astara Chile Classic
|95
|Patrick Welch
|164
|17
|13th, UNC Health Championship
|98
|Logan McAllister
|152
|16
|T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open
|108
|Fred Biondi
|143
|15
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|111
|Trevor Werbylo
|140
|16
|T9, Veritex Bank Championship
|117
|Ryan Hall
|123
|11
|T14, UNC Health Championship
|124
|Nick Gabrelcik*
|113
|6
|T7, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|125
|Austin Greaser*
|109
|6
|T4, Memorial Health Championship
|126
|Yuxin Lin
|106
|4
|8th, Veritex Bank Championship
|129
|Christo Lamprecht*
|101
|5
|T5, The Ascendant
|133
|Karl Vilips*
|95
|2
|T13, The Ascendant
|162
|Connor Howe
|60
|11
|T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|174
|RJ Manke
|40
|2
|T20, AdventHealth Championship
|177
|Cole Sherwood
|38
|4
|T46, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|180
|William Moll*
|30
|6
|T38, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|204
|Ben Carr
|9
|1
|T48, Club Car Championship
|214
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|2
|T51, Astara Golf Championship
|222
|Gustav Frimodt*
|6
|2
|T55, Price Cutter Charity Championship
|228
|Sam Choi
|5
|9
|T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best finish of season
|1
|Frederik Kjettrup*
|1,011
|4
|1st, twice
|6
|John Keefer*
|745
|4
|2nd, twice
|8
|Ryan Burnett
|655
|9
|1st, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|13
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|487
|10
|2nd, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|18
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|393
|10
|T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
|29
|Ben Carr
|296
|10
|T3, KIA Open
|36
|Derek Hitchner
|261
|10
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|50
|Yuxin Lin
|192
|5
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|55
|Reid Davenport
|172
|10
|T8, Twice
|62
|Dylan Menante*
|142
|4
|T7, Explore NB Open
|73
|Michael Brennan*
|119
|4
|T4, Explore NB Open
|98
|Bryce Lewis*
|75
|4
|T12, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|108
|Ryggs Johnston*
|68
|4
|T12, ATB Classic
|112
|Tommy Kuhl
|64
|10
|T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|116
|Petr Hruby*
|63
|4
|T12, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|118
|RJ Manke
|60
|4
|T12, Explore NB Open
|121
|Cameron Sisk
|56
|6
|T22, Diners Club Peru Open
|132
|Cole Sherwood*
|45
|1
|T18, ATB Classic
|168
|Sam Choi
|21
|2
|T31, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|172
|Karl Vilips*
|20
|2
|T33, ATB Classic
|190
|Canon Claycomb*
|13
|4
|T46, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
|224
|Sampson Zheng*
|4
|1
|T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|229
|Ben Lorenz*
|3
|3
|73rd, Bromont Open presented by Desjardins
*Class of 2024