PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Frederick Kjettrup wins second straight event on PGA TOUR Americas
Frederik Kjettrup captured his second PGA TOUR Americas victory at the ATB Classic. (Jay Fawler/PGA TOUR)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Frederik Kjettrup has two wins in two starts on PGA TOUR Americas, as the Florida State alum won the ATB Classic last weekend in Sherwood Park, Alberta. With the victory, Kjettrup moved to No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup and became the first player to win his first two starts on his member tour (PGA TOUR sanctioned) since Ben Kohles won his first two starts on Korn Ferry Tour in 2012. If the Dane tallies another PGA TOUR Americas victory this season, he will qualify for a three-win promotion and earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of 2024 and the 2025 season.
Kjettrup, the No. 8 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024, becomes the sixth alumnus with multiple professional victories, joining Pierceson Coody (three wins), Ludvig Åberg (two), John Pak (two), Trevor Werbylo (two) and Noah Goodwin (two). In all, PGA TOUR U alumni have combined to win 22 professional events since the first class turned pro in June 2021.
Five total alumni finished in the top 10 at the ATB Classic. Baylor’s John Keefer finished three strokes behind Kjettrup and tied for second, his second top-five finish to begin his career. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira was T8 and improved to 10th in the Fortinet Cup, while Chase Sienkiewicz finished T6 and Reid Davenport finished T8.
On the Korn Ferry Tour, Austin Greaser recorded a third-round 63 and started Sunday one shot off the lead, and the 2024 graduate went on to finish T4 at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. Jackson Suber carded a career-best 60 in the second round en route to finishing third, his second straight top-three showing, and Sam Bennett finished T8 for his third top-10 of the season.
At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson led the contingent of 10 PGA TOUR U alumni and finished T2. The field also included three current college players – Florida State’s Luke Clanton finished T10 in his second start on the PGA TOUR, Virginia’s Ben James was T44, and Auburn’s Jackson Koivun missed the cut. Clanton will make his second straight TOUR start this week at the John Deere Classic, and he’ll be joined by Jackson Buchanan of Illinois.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|1
|Frederik Kjettrup*
|1000
|2
|First, Twice
|10
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|487
|8
|Second, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|15
|John Keefer*
|350
|2
|T2, ATB Classic
|16
|Chase Sienkiewicz
|350
|8
|T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
|22
|Ben Carr
|296
|8
|T3, KIA Open
|28
|Derek Hitchner
|248
|8
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|36
|Reid Davenport
|172
|8
|T8, Twice
|42
|Yuxin Lin
|160
|3
|T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
|70
|Ryan Burnett
|98
|7
|T16, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|103
|Ryggs Johnston*
|61
|2
|T12, ATB Classic
|105
|Cameron Sisk
|56
|6
|T22, Diners Club Peru Open
|107
|Tommy Kuhl
|55
|8
|T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
|152
|Karl Vilips*
|20
|2
|T33, ATB Classic
|163
|Bryce Lewis*
|17
|2
|T37, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|197
|Michael Brennan*
|4
|2
|T61, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|197
|Dylan Menante*
|4
|2
|T61, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|201
|Sampson Zheng*
|4
|1
|T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
|204
|RJ Manke
|3
|2
|T70, The Beachlands Victoria Open
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|8
|Quade Cummins
|849
|15
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
|11
|Jackson Suber
|774
|15
|Second, Compliance Solutions Championship
|12
|John Pak
|762
|12
|First, Compliance Solutions Championship
|19
|Trent Phillips
|655
|16
|T2, The Panama Championship
|22
|William Mouw
|617
|14
|T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|26
|Noah Goodwin
|530
|14
|T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
|29
|Ricky Castillo
|506
|15
|T5, Twice
|33
|Sam Bennett
|451
|14
|7th, Visit Knoxville Open
|38
|Ross Steelman
|377
|14
|Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|65
|Cole Hammer
|241
|15
|6th, Astara Golf Championship
|71
|Garett Reband
|204
|11
|T3, Astara Chile Classic
|88
|Patrick Welch
|157
|15
|13th, UNC Health Championship
|93
|Logan McAllister
|145
|14
|T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open
|94
|Fred Biondi
|143
|13
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
|98
|Trevor Werbylo
|140
|14
|T9, Veritex Bank Championship
|115
|Austin Greaser*
|109
|4
|T4, Memorial Health Championship
|117
|Yuxin Lin
|106
|4
|Eighth, Veritex Bank Championship
|119
|Ryan Hall
|104
|9
|T14, UNC Health Championship
|154
|Connor Howe
|60
|9
|T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|166
|RJ Manke
|40
|2
|T20, AdventHealth Championship
|173
|William Moll*
|30
|4
|T38, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|175
|Matthew Riedel*
|28
|4
|T34, Memorial Health Championship
|181
|Nick Gabrelcik*
|22
|4
|T31, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
|199
|Ben Carr
|9
|1
|T48, Club Car Championship
|213
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|2
|T51, Astara Golf Championship
|223
|Sam Choi
|5
|9
|T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open
*Class of 2024
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|1992
|14
|Second, Twice
|42
|Austin Eckroat
|963
|18
|First, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
|51
|Davis Thompson
|818
|19
|T2, Twice
|83
|Kevin Yu
|423
|17
|T3, The American Express
|86
|Chris Gotterup
|410
|18
|First, Myrtle Beach Classic
|112
|Mac Meissner
|265
|16
|T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
|122
|Jacob Bridgeman
|212
|15
|T14, RBC Canadian Open
|138
|Pierceson Coody
|169
|16
|T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
|146
|Parker Coody
|151
|16
|T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
|149
|Joe Highsmith
|146
|15
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|158
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|120
|16
|T6, Puerto Rico Open
|200
|Michael Thorbjornsen*
|20
|2
|T39, Travelers Championship
*Class of 2024