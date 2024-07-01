PGA TOURLeaderboardWatch + ListenNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsComcast Business TOUR TOP 10Aon Better DecisionsDP World Tour Eligibility RankingsHow It WorksPGA TOUR TrainingTicketsShopPGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
18M AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Frederick Kjettrup wins second straight event on PGA TOUR Americas

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Frederik Kjettrup captured his second PGA TOUR Americas victory at the ATB Classic. (Jay Fawler/PGA TOUR)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Frederik Kjettrup has two wins in two starts on PGA TOUR Americas, as the Florida State alum won the ATB Classic last weekend in Sherwood Park, Alberta. With the victory, Kjettrup moved to No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup and became the first player to win his first two starts on his member tour (PGA TOUR sanctioned) since Ben Kohles won his first two starts on Korn Ferry Tour in 2012. If the Dane tallies another PGA TOUR Americas victory this season, he will qualify for a three-win promotion and earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of 2024 and the 2025 season.

    Kjettrup, the No. 8 player in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2024, becomes the sixth alumnus with multiple professional victories, joining Pierceson Coody (three wins), Ludvig Åberg (two), John Pak (two), Trevor Werbylo (two) and Noah Goodwin (two). In all, PGA TOUR U alumni have combined to win 22 professional events since the first class turned pro in June 2021.

    Five total alumni finished in the top 10 at the ATB Classic. Baylor’s John Keefer finished three strokes behind Kjettrup and tied for second, his second top-five finish to begin his career. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira was T8 and improved to 10th in the Fortinet Cup, while Chase Sienkiewicz finished T6 and Reid Davenport finished T8.

    On the Korn Ferry Tour, Austin Greaser recorded a third-round 63 and started Sunday one shot off the lead, and the 2024 graduate went on to finish T4 at the Memorial Health Championship presented by LRS. Jackson Suber carded a career-best 60 in the second round en route to finishing third, his second straight top-three showing, and Sam Bennett finished T8 for his third top-10 of the season.

    At the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Davis Thompson led the contingent of 10 PGA TOUR U alumni and finished T2. The field also included three current college players – Florida State’s Luke Clanton finished T10 in his second start on the PGA TOUR, Virginia’s Ben James was T44, and Auburn’s Jackson Koivun missed the cut. Clanton will make his second straight TOUR start this week at the John Deere Classic, and he’ll be joined by Jackson Buchanan of Illinois.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    1Frederik Kjettrup*10002First, Twice
    10Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira4878Second, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    15John Keefer*3502T2, ATB Classic
    16Chase Sienkiewicz3508T3, Inter Rapídisimo Golf Championship
    22Ben Carr2968T3, KIA Open
    28Derek Hitchner2488T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    36Reid Davenport1728T8, Twice
    42Yuxin Lin1603T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    70Ryan Burnett987T16, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    103Ryggs Johnston*612T12, ATB Classic
    105Cameron Sisk566T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    107Tommy Kuhl558T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    152Karl Vilips*202T33, ATB Classic
    163Bryce Lewis*172T37, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    197Michael Brennan*42T61, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    197Dylan Menante*42T61, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    201Sampson Zheng*41T66, The Beachlands Victoria Open
    204RJ Manke32T70, The Beachlands Victoria Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    8Quade Cummins  84915T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic
    11Jackson Suber77415Second, Compliance Solutions Championship
    12John Pak76212First, Compliance Solutions Championship
    19Trent Phillips65516T2, The Panama Championship
    22William Mouw61714T2, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    26Noah Goodwin53014T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    29Ricky Castillo50615T5, Twice
    33Sam Bennett451147th, Visit Knoxville Open
    38Ross Steelman37714Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    65Cole Hammer241156th, Astara Golf Championship
    71Garett Reband20411T3, Astara Chile Classic
    88Patrick Welch1571513th, UNC Health Championship
    93Logan McAllister14514T18, 117 Visa Argentina Open
    94Fred Biondi  14313T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic
    98Trevor Werbylo14014T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    115Austin Greaser*1094T4, Memorial Health Championship
    117Yuxin Lin1064Eighth, Veritex Bank Championship
    119Ryan Hall1049T14, UNC Health Championship
    154Connor Howe609T17, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    166RJ Manke402T20, AdventHealth Championship
    173William Moll*304T38, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    175Matthew Riedel*284T34, Memorial Health Championship
    181Nick Gabrelcik*224T31, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open
    199Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship
    213Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship
    223Sam Choi59T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open

    *Class of 2024

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Ludvig Åberg199214Second, Twice
    42Austin Eckroat 96318First, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    51Davis Thompson 81819T2, Twice
    83Kevin Yu42317T3, The American Express
    86Chris Gotterup 41018First, Myrtle Beach Classic
    112Mac Meissner26516T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
    122Jacob Bridgeman 21215T14, RBC Canadian Open
    138Pierceson Coody16916T5, Charles Schwab Challenge
    146Parker Coody 15116T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    149Joe Highsmith 14615T6, Puerto Rico Open
    158Adrien Dumont de Chassart 12016T6, Puerto Rico Open
    200Michael Thorbjornsen*202T39, Travelers Championship

    *Class of 2024

