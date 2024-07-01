PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Frederick Kjettrup wins second straight event on PGA TOUR Americas

Frederik Kjettrup has two wins in two starts on PGA TOUR Americas, as the Florida State alum won the ATB Classic last weekend in Sherwood Park, Alberta. With the victory, Kjettrup moved to No. 1 in the Fortinet Cup and became the first player to win his first two starts on his member tour (PGA TOUR sanctioned) since Ben Kohles won his first two starts on Korn Ferry Tour in 2012. If the Dane tallies another PGA TOUR Americas victory this season, he will qualify for a three-win promotion and earn Korn Ferry Tour membership for the remainder of 2024 and the 2025 season.