4H AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Four alumni in top 10 at Veritex Bank Championship

3 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Trent Phillips carded a career-low 10-under 61 in the first round of the Veritex Bank Championship on his way to a third-place finish, his second top-three of the season. (Sam Hodde/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Trent Phillips and Quade Cummins finished in the top five at the Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas. Phillips carded a career-low 10-under 61 in the first round that included three eagles on his way to a third-place finish, his second top-three of the season. After starting the season with back-to-back missed cuts in the Bahamas, Phillips has made the cut in seven straight starts and is up to No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. Cummins tied his career low with an 8-under 63 in the second round and tied for fifth, his third top-10 finish of 2024.

    In his Korn Ferry Tour season debut, Yuxin Lin finished eighth after carding rounds of 8-under 63 in the second and final rounds. The No. 12 player in the 2023 ranking has made the cut on three different tours this season, and in four of five starts overall. In addition to his eighth-place finish last week in Dallas, he finished T56 at The American Express on the PGA TOUR, and he made the cut in both his starts on PGA TOUR Americas, with his best finish being T3 at the Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club.

    Trevor Werbylo closed with a 63 to earn a T9 finish, his first top-10 on any tour since he won the Korn Ferry Tour’s Lake Charles Championship in March 2022. He has made the cut in four of seven starts this season and he’s currently 68th on the points list.

    The Korn Ferry Tour season will resume at the AdventHealth Championship (May 16-19) at Blue Hills Country Club in Kansas City, Missouri.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    5Trent Phillips5959T2, The Panama Championship
    10Quade Cummins  5658T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    17Ricky Castillo4449T5, twice
    20Noah Goodwin3889T4, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    24Ross Steelman31583rd, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
    27Jackson Suber2799T6, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    30Cole Hammer23796th, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    33Sam Bennett2278T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    40John Pak1996T3, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
    46William Mouw1777T5, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    49Garett Reband1655T3, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    59Fred Biondi  1387T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals 
    64Logan McAllister1328T20, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    68Trevor Werbylo1227T9, Veritex Bank Championship
    88Yuxin Lin8518th, Veritex Bank Championship
    131Patrick Welch398T36, Veritex Bank Championship
    154Ryan Hall184T34, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro
    T171Ben Carr91T48, Club Car Championship at The Landings Golf & Athletic Club
    173Connor Howe8366th, Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank
    T177Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira62T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    185Sam Choi57T59, 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro

    PGA TOUR

    Austin Eckroat and Chris Gotterup teamed up andfinished T11 at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans after finishing the weekend 20-under. Eckroat, the No. 3 player in the 2021 ranking and Gotterup, the No. 7 player in the ranking in 2022, were the only team made up of PGA TOUR University alums in the field. Eckroat has made the cut in 13 of his last 15 starts dating back to last season while carding six top-25s and a win at the Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches in that span.

    Jacob Bridgeman and Chandler Phillips finished T19, Mac Meissner and Austin Smotherman finished T23 and Kevin Yu and C.T. Pan finished T28.

    Eight PGA TOUR University alumni are in the field this week at THE CJ CUP Byron Nelson at TPC Craig Ranch. Meissner, Pierceson Coody, Parker Coody and Davis Thompson will be making their return to the event while Bridgeman, Gotterup, Yu, Adrien Dumont de Chassart and Joe Highsmith will make their debuts in McKinney, Texas.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    5Ludvig Åberg 1,510102nd, twice
    30Austin Eckroat 772121st, Cognizant Classic in The Palm Beaches
    74Kevin Yu33012T3, The American Express
    92Davis Thompson 22212T15, WM Phoenix Open
    122Joe Highsmith 14111T6, Puerto Rico Open
    124Jacob Bridgeman 13611T19, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
    125Parker Coody 13511T6, Corales Puntacana Championship
    126Mac Meissner13310T10, Valero Texas Open
    149Adrien Dumont de Chassart 8412T6, Puerto Rico Open
    164Chris Gotterup 6611T11, Zurich Classic of New Orleans
    175Pierceson Coody4711T18, Corales Puntacana Championship

    PGA TOUR Americas

    Five PGA TOUR University alumni made the cut at the Diners Club Peru Open at Los Inkas Golf Club. Derek Hitchner and Cameron Sisk led all alumni in the field after finishing T22. Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira (T34), Ben Carr (T34) and Reid Davenport (T42) also made the cut in Lima.

    Hitcher has finished in the top 25 in six of his last 10 starts dating back to last season on PGA TOUR Canada. The Pepperdine alum had back-to-back top-10s at the Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club and the 69th ECP Brazil Open.

    Seven alumni are expected to be in the field at the Kia Open (May 2-5) in Quito, Ecuador: Hitchner, Davenport, Carr, Sisk, Fernandez de Oliveira, Tommy Kuhl and Chase Sienkiewicz.

    The PGA TOUR Americas Latin Swing consists of six events, with two tournaments remaining. The top 60 players in the Fortinet Cup at the conclusion of the Latin Swing earn exempt membership for the North America Swing.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    13Derek Hitchner2204T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    19Yuxin Lin1602T3, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    41Reid Davenport844T8, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    T56Ben Carr604T21, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    63Ryan Burnett504T32, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    67Tommy Kuhl464T24, 69th ECP Brazil Open
    T73Chase Sienkiewicz404T20, Totalplay Championship at Atlas Country Club
    T76Cameron Sisk394T22, Diners Club Peru Open
    91Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira244T34, Diners Club Peru Open
    PGA TOUR
