PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Four alumni in top 10 at Veritex Bank Championship

Trent Phillips and Quade Cummins finished in the top five at the Veritex Bank Championship at Texas Rangers Golf Club in Arlington, Texas. Phillips carded a career-low 10-under 61 in the first round that included three eagles on his way to a third-place finish, his second top-three of the season. After starting the season with back-to-back missed cuts in the Bahamas, Phillips has made the cut in seven straight starts and is up to No. 5 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. Cummins tied his career low with an 8-under 63 in the second round and tied for fifth, his third top-10 finish of 2024.