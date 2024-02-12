PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Four alumni earn top-10 finishes at Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

The Genesis Collegiate Showcase takes place Monday, Feb. 12, with an exemption to the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open on the line. Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan and Washington’s Petr Hruby, the No. 11 and No. 21 players, respectively, in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, highlight a field that includes players from nine universities and six countries. Brennan shot 5-under 66 at the 2022 Genesis Collegiate Showcase as a sophomore, the lowest round in the history of the event, and earned a spot in The Genesis Invitational that week.