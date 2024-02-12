PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
2H AGO

PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Four alumni earn top-10 finishes at Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard

2 Min Read

PGA TOUR University

Cole Hammer during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)

    Written by Staff @PGATOUR

    Korn Ferry Tour

    Texas alum Cole Hammer (Class of 2022) carded four sub-70 rounds on his way to a career-best sixth-place finish at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. With the sixth-place finish, Hammer improved his priority ranking and moved up to No. 2 in the reshuffle category, and he will play out of the top-25 rollover category in two weeks at the 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro (Feb. 29-March 3).

    Ricky Castillo moved 31 spots up the leaderboard on Sunday after a final-round 65, good for a seventh-place finish and his second consecutive top-10. Jackson Suber and Trent Phillips trailed Castillo by one stroke and finished T8.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    5Quade Cummins  3954T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    9Ross Steelman 2784Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals 
    11Trent Phillips2714T2, The Panama Championship
    14Ricky Castillo2194T5, The Panama Championship
    15Noah Goodwin2184T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    28Fred Biondi  1384T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals 
    29Cole Hammer13146th, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    33Jackson Suber  1194T8, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    34Sam Bennett1163T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    65Trevor Werbylo504T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    71Logan McAllister443T27, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    106William Mouw142T41, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    T124Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira61T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
    T128John Pak61T52, The Panama Championship

    PGA TOUR

    After missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, Davis Thompson responded with a season-best T15 finish at the WM Phoenix Open. Thompson started the final round in 24th and saved his best for last as he climbed nine spots up the leaderboard after sinking seven birdies to close with a 67 and secure his first top-20 finish of the season.

    Adrien Dumont de Chassart was on the outside looking in after the first-round but responded with a 5-under 66 in the second round to comfortably make the cut for the second straight week.

    Ludvig Åberg and Kevin Yu will make their first appearances at The Genesis Invitational this week at The Riviera Country Club. Yu earned his second Signature Event start of the year after maintaining his position in the Aon Swing 5. Åberg, PGA TOUR University’s No. 1 player in 2023, returns to play after his runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.

    The Genesis Collegiate Showcase takes place Monday, Feb. 12, with an exemption to the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open on the line. Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan and Washington’s Petr Hruby, the No. 11 and No. 21 players, respectively, in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, highlight a field that includes players from nine universities and six countries. Brennan shot 5-under 66 at the 2022 Genesis Collegiate Showcase as a sophomore, the lowest round in the history of the event, and earned a spot in The Genesis Invitational that week.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    8Ludvig Åberg 508 4Second, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
    30Kevin Yu2455T3, The American Express
    68Davis Thompson 99 4T15, WM Phoenix Open
    85Austin Eckroat 57 4T25, The American Express
    99Joe Highsmith 423T33, Farmers Insurance Open
    117Parker Coody 333T25, Farmers Insurance Open
    137Jacob Bridgeman 163T39, The American Express
    T152Chris Gotterup 73T50, Farmers Insurance Open
    154Adrien Dumont de Chassart 74T60, WM Phoenix Open

    PGA TOUR
