PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Four alumni earn top-10 finishes at Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
Cole Hammer during the final round of the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. (Hector Vivas/Getty Images)
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
Korn Ferry Tour
Texas alum Cole Hammer (Class of 2022) carded four sub-70 rounds on his way to a career-best sixth-place finish at the Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard. With the sixth-place finish, Hammer improved his priority ranking and moved up to No. 2 in the reshuffle category, and he will play out of the top-25 rollover category in two weeks at the 117 Visa Argentina Open presented by Macro (Feb. 29-March 3).
Ricky Castillo moved 31 spots up the leaderboard on Sunday after a final-round 65, good for a seventh-place finish and his second consecutive top-10. Jackson Suber and Trent Phillips trailed Castillo by one stroke and finished T8.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|5
|Quade Cummins
|395
|4
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|9
|Ross Steelman
|278
|4
|Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|11
|Trent Phillips
|271
|4
|T2, The Panama Championship
|14
|Ricky Castillo
|219
|4
|T5, The Panama Championship
|15
|Noah Goodwin
|218
|4
|T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|28
|Fred Biondi
|138
|4
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|29
|Cole Hammer
|131
|4
|6th, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|33
|Jackson Suber
|119
|4
|T8, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|34
|Sam Bennett
|116
|3
|T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|65
|Trevor Werbylo
|50
|4
|T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|71
|Logan McAllister
|44
|3
|T27, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|106
|William Mouw
|14
|2
|T41, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T124
|Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira
|6
|1
|T51, Astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard
|T128
|John Pak
|6
|1
|T52, The Panama Championship
PGA TOUR
After missing the cut at the Farmers Insurance Open, Davis Thompson responded with a season-best T15 finish at the WM Phoenix Open. Thompson started the final round in 24th and saved his best for last as he climbed nine spots up the leaderboard after sinking seven birdies to close with a 67 and secure his first top-20 finish of the season.
Adrien Dumont de Chassart was on the outside looking in after the first-round but responded with a 5-under 66 in the second round to comfortably make the cut for the second straight week.
Ludvig Åberg and Kevin Yu will make their first appearances at The Genesis Invitational this week at The Riviera Country Club. Yu earned his second Signature Event start of the year after maintaining his position in the Aon Swing 5. Åberg, PGA TOUR University’s No. 1 player in 2023, returns to play after his runner-up finish at the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am.
The Genesis Collegiate Showcase takes place Monday, Feb. 12, with an exemption to the 2024 Genesis Scottish Open on the line. Wake Forest’s Michael Brennan and Washington’s Petr Hruby, the No. 11 and No. 21 players, respectively, in the 2024 PGA TOUR University Ranking, highlight a field that includes players from nine universities and six countries. Brennan shot 5-under 66 at the 2022 Genesis Collegiate Showcase as a sophomore, the lowest round in the history of the event, and earned a spot in The Genesis Invitational that week.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|8
|Ludvig Åberg
|508
|4
|Second, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|30
|Kevin Yu
|245
|5
|T3, The American Express
|68
|Davis Thompson
|99
|4
|T15, WM Phoenix Open
|85
|Austin Eckroat
|57
|4
|T25, The American Express
|99
|Joe Highsmith
|42
|3
|T33, Farmers Insurance Open
|117
|Parker Coody
|33
|3
|T25, Farmers Insurance Open
|137
|Jacob Bridgeman
|16
|3
|T39, The American Express
|T152
|Chris Gotterup
|7
|3
|T50, Farmers Insurance Open
|154
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|7
|4
|T60, WM Phoenix Open