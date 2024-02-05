PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetSignature EventsMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR AmericasLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Ludvig Åberg earns season-best finish at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

Ludvig Åberg during the second round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)

    After qualifying for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via Aon Next 10, Ludvig Åberg recorded his second top-10 of the season, falling just one stroke shy of Wyndham Clark, who earned his third PGA TOUR title over the weekend.

    A second-round 65 saw Åberg rise to the top of the leaderboard, partaking in a three-way tie heading into Saturday, which would later be deemed the final round following Sunday’s inclement weather. Back-to-back bogey-free rounds resulted in a runner-up finish for Åberg, who secured his second consecutive finish inside the top-10. Åberg, the No. 1 finisher in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, will next compete in the third Signature Event of the season, The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18).

    The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale will run Thursday through Sunday, and the field will feature Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Davis Thompson and Kevin Yu. Thompson, who finished No. 2 in the 2021 PGA TOUR University Ranking, is set to make his second appearance at the WM Phoenix Open after playing via a sponsor exemption last year.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings  

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Ludvig Åberg  5084 Second, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am 
    27Kevin Yu 2454 T3, The American Express
    74Austin Eckroat  573 T25, The American Express 
    92Davis Thompson  453 T21, The American Express  
    95Joe Highsmith  423 T33, Farmers Insurance Open 
    108Parker Coody  333 T25, Farmers Insurance Open 
    129Jacob Bridgeman  163 T39, The American Express 
    T143Chris Gotterup  72 T50, Farmers Insurance Open 
    155Adrien Dumont de Chassart  33 75th, Farmers Insurance Open 

    Korn Ferry Tour
      

    Georgia alum Trent Phillips posted a season-best finish at The Panama Championship, finishing T2 as 26-year-old Isaiah Salinda pulled away with an eight-stroke victory, tying the fourth-largest margin of victory in Korn Ferry Tour history. Ricky Castillo (T5)claimedhis first top-10 since winning his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut at the 2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.

    The Korn Ferry Tour’s International Swing will host its fourth event at the Country Club de Bogota-Lagos in Bogota, Colombia (Feb. 8-11). The astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard will be comprised of 12 alumni: Sam Bennett, Fred Biondi, Castillo, Sam Choi, Quade Cummins, Noah Goodwin, Cole Hammer, William Mouw, Phillips, Ross Steelman, Jackson Suber and Trevor Werbylo.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List  

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    4 Quade Cummins   377 3T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 
    7 Ross Steelman  278 3Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals  
    T8 Trent Phillips 208 3T2, The Panama Championship
    12 Noah Goodwin   183 3T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club  
    21 Ricky Castillo 129 3T5, The Panama Championship
    23 Fred Biondi   124 3T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals  
    25 Sam Bennett   116 2T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club  
    46 Jackson Suber   57 3T14, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals  
    50 Trevor Werbylo 50 3T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
    54 Logan McAllister 44 3T27, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club 
    68 Cole Hammer  31 3T27, The Panama Championship
    T107 John Pak 6 1T52, The Panama Championship

    PGA TOUR
