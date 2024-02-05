PGA TOUR University on TOUR:  Ludvig Åberg earns season-best finish at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am

A second-round 65 saw Åberg rise to the top of the leaderboard, partaking in a three-way tie heading into Saturday, which would later be deemed the final round following Sunday’s inclement weather . Back-to-back bogey-free rounds resulted in a runner-up finish for Åberg, who secured his second consecutive finish inside the top-10. Åberg, the No. 1 finisher in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, will next compete in the third Signature Event of the season, The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18).