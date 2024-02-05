PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Ludvig Åberg earns season-best finish at AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
Ludvig Åberg during the second round of AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am. (Tracy Wilcox/PGA TOUR)
After qualifying for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am via Aon Next 10, Ludvig Åberg recorded his second top-10 of the season, falling just one stroke shy of Wyndham Clark, who earned his third PGA TOUR title over the weekend.
A second-round 65 saw Åberg rise to the top of the leaderboard, partaking in a three-way tie heading into Saturday, which would later be deemed the final round following Sunday’s inclement weather. Back-to-back bogey-free rounds resulted in a runner-up finish for Åberg, who secured his second consecutive finish inside the top-10. Åberg, the No. 1 finisher in the 2023 PGA TOUR University Ranking, will next compete in the third Signature Event of the season, The Genesis Invitational (Feb. 15-18).
The WM Phoenix Open at TPC Scottsdale will run Thursday through Sunday, and the field will feature Adrien Dumont de Chassart, Austin Eckroat, Chris Gotterup, Davis Thompson and Kevin Yu. Thompson, who finished No. 2 in the 2021 PGA TOUR University Ranking, is set to make his second appearance at the WM Phoenix Open after playing via a sponsor exemption last year.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – FedExCup Standings
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|6
|Ludvig Åberg
|508
|4
|Second, AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am
|27
|Kevin Yu
|245
|4
|T3, The American Express
|74
|Austin Eckroat
|57
|3
|T25, The American Express
|92
|Davis Thompson
|45
|3
|T21, The American Express
|95
|Joe Highsmith
|42
|3
|T33, Farmers Insurance Open
|108
|Parker Coody
|33
|3
|T25, Farmers Insurance Open
|129
|Jacob Bridgeman
|16
|3
|T39, The American Express
|T143
|Chris Gotterup
|7
|2
|T50, Farmers Insurance Open
|155
|Adrien Dumont de Chassart
|3
|3
|75th, Farmers Insurance Open
Korn Ferry Tour
Georgia alum Trent Phillips posted a season-best finish at The Panama Championship, finishing T2 as 26-year-old Isaiah Salinda pulled away with an eight-stroke victory, tying the fourth-largest margin of victory in Korn Ferry Tour history. Ricky Castillo (T5)claimedhis first top-10 since winning his professional and Korn Ferry Tour debut at the 2023 Blue Cross & Blue Shield of Kansas Wichita Open Benefitting KU Wichita Pediatrics.
The Korn Ferry Tour’s International Swing will host its fourth event at the Country Club de Bogota-Lagos in Bogota, Colombia (Feb. 8-11). The astara Golf Championship presented by Mastercard will be comprised of 12 alumni: Sam Bennett, Fred Biondi, Castillo, Sam Choi, Quade Cummins, Noah Goodwin, Cole Hammer, William Mouw, Phillips, Ross Steelman, Jackson Suber and Trevor Werbylo.
PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List
|Rank
|Player
|Points
|Events
|Best Finish of Season
|4
|Quade Cummins
|377
|3
|T2, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|7
|Ross Steelman
|278
|3
|Third, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|T8
|Trent Phillips
|208
|3
|T2, The Panama Championship
|12
|Noah Goodwin
|183
|3
|T6, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|21
|Ricky Castillo
|129
|3
|T5, The Panama Championship
|23
|Fred Biondi
|124
|3
|T7, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|25
|Sam Bennett
|116
|2
|T9, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|46
|Jackson Suber
|57
|3
|T14, The Bahamas Great Exuma Classic at Sandals
|50
|Trevor Werbylo
|50
|3
|T35, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|54
|Logan McAllister
|44
|3
|T27, The Bahamas Great Abaco Classic at The Abaco Club
|68
|Cole Hammer
|31
|3
|T27, The Panama Championship
|T107
|John Pak
|6
|1
|T52, The Panama Championship