The American Express winner Nick Dunlap announces he's turning professional

Dunlap also is exempt into three of this year’s majors: the Masters, U.S. Open and the PGA Championship. He is exempt into the Masters and the PGA Championship by virtue of his win at The American Express. His win at the 2023 U.S. Amateur earned him a spot in this year’s U.S. Open. The tournament allows the reigning U.S. Amateur champion to compete as a professional, so he maintains that exemption. The R&A has yet to announce exemption criteria for The 152nd Open Championship.