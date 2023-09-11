PGA TOURLeaderboardWatchNewsFedExCupSchedulePlayersStatsGolfbetMorePGA TOURPGA TOUR ChampionsKorn Ferry TourPGA TOUR CanadaPGA TOUR LatinoaméricaLPGA TOURDP World TourPGA TOUR University
PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Sam Choi finishes second in PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup

    PGA TOUR Canada

    Sam Choi closed his first summer as a professional with a T19 at the Fortinet Cup to finish second in the season-long standings, just 35 points behind Order of Merit winner Hayden Springer. After finishing No. 11 in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023, Choi posted seven top-10s and a victory at the Windsor Championship, and he finished with the second-best scoring average (67.45) on PGA TOUR Canada.

    By finishing in the top-five, Choi earned conditional membership on Korn Ferry Tour next season, and he is exempt into Final Stage of the PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry (December 11-17).

    Derek Hitchner tied for third last week, his best finish of the season, and improved 23 spots to No. 22 in the final standings. By finishing in the top 60 of the Fortinet Cup, Hitchner earned membership on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas through the Latin America swing. Also finishing in the top 60 were John Pak (No. 8), Connor Howe (No. 20), Tommy Kuhl (No. 27), Cameron Sisk (No. 35), Chase Sienkiewicz (No. 49) and Ben Carr (No. 57).

    Pak is exempt into Second Stage of PGA TOUR Q-School as one of the players who finished 6th-25th in the Fortinet Cup. Additionally, the 15 players who finished 6th-20th in the PGA TOUR University Class of 2023 are exempt into Second Stage.

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Fortinet Cup Standings

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    2Sam Choi*127610Win, Windsor Championship
    8John Pak70810Win, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    20Connor Howe*38610T2, Elk Ridge Saskatchewan Open
    22Derek Hitchner*3808T3, Fortinet Cup Championship
    27Tommy Kuhl*335103rd, Osprey Valley Open
    35Cameron Sisk28710T2, Windsor Championship
    49Chase Sienkiewicz*22110T5, ATB Classic
    57Ben Carr*1627T6, Osprey Valley Open
    70Reid Davenport*1249T13, CRMC Championship
    87Mateo Fernandez de Oliveira*934T6, Osprey Valley Open

    *Class of 2023

    Korn Ferry Tour

    This week’s Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation is the third-to-last event of the Korn Ferry Tour season, and 19 PGA TOUR University alumni are set to compete. Currently, five alumni are among the top 30 on the points list and in position to earn their PGA TOUR card at season’s end, while several others have an opportunity to move into the top 30.

    Logan McAllister has five top-10s this season, including a playoff loss at the LECOM Suncoast Classic, and he is on the bubble at No. 31 in the standings. McAllister is followed by four other alumni in the Nos. 31-50 range: Chris Gotterup (No. 33), Mac Meissner (No. 38), Ricky Castillo (No. 45) and Joe Highsmith (No. 48).

    The top 120 players on the points list will qualify for next week’s Nationwide Children’s Hospital Championship in Columbus, Ohio (September 21-24), and the top 75 players will qualify for the season-ending Korn Ferry Tour Championship presented by United Leasing & Finance in Newburgh, Indiana (October 5-8).

    PGA TOUR University Alumni – Korn Ferry Tour Points List

    RankPlayerPointsEventsBest Finish of Season
    6Pierceson Coody #133819Win, Twice
    7Adrien Dumont de Chassart # *11338Win, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    14Jacob Bridgeman931214th, Pinnacle Bank Championship
    17Parker Coody87217T2, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    25Jackson Suber765182nd, Memorial Health Championship
    31Logan McAllister739232nd, LECOM Suncoast Classic
    33Chris Gotterup730214th, NV5 Invitational
    38Mac Meissner67719T2, The Panama Championship
    45Ricky Castillo*5848Win, Blue Cross and Blue Shield Wichita Open
    48Joe Highsmith56717T4, The Panama Championship
    51Trent Phillips500172nd, UNC Health Championship
    59Quade Cummins42122T6, The Ascendant presented by Blue
    75Patrick Welch*30111T3, Magnit Championship
    97William Mouw*22310T11, Magnit Championship
    111Michael Feagles18520T15, BMW Charity Pro-Am
    114Ryan Burnett*17396th, Price Cutter Charity Championship
    118Noah Goodwin16721T4, Compliance Solutions Championship
    131RJ Manke12618T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    154Yuxin Lin*858T15, Compliance Solutions Championship
    161Cole Hammer7516T21, Veritex Bank Championship
    162Ross Steelman*738T25, Utah Championship
    175Ryan Hall473T16, Visit Knoxville Open
    188Fred Biondi*249T31, BMW Charity Pro-Am

    *Class of 2023 | #TOURBound

    PGA TOUR

    Six alumni will compete in this week’s Fortinet Championship, the first event of the FedExCup Fall. The field includes four alumni who earned PGA TOUR membership for 2022-23: Davis Thompson (FedExCup: 73rd), Austin Eckroat (74th), Kevin Yu (99th) and Trevor Werbylo (188th).

    The FedExCup Fall is when top 125 eligibility, which provides exempt status into Full-Field Events and a spot in THE PLAYERS, is finalized for the following season. Those that rank 126-150 on the final FedExCup Fall Points List will have conditional status for the 2024 PGA TOUR Season. All players outside the top 125 can improve or regain TOUR status via PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry.

    Also in the field this week are Fred Biondi and Chase Sienkiewicz, who finished 49th in the PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup this season. Arizona State junior Preston Summerhays will also compete on a sponsor exemption, as he won the Sahalee Players Championship last week and helped the Sun Devils finish second in their season opener.

    PGA TOUR University Total Points

    Out of the top-20 finishers in the final PGA TOUR University Ranking, the three players with the highest combined point total (FedExCup and Korn Ferry Tour points) this season will be exempt on Korn Ferry Tour the following season.

    PGA TOUR U Class of 2023 – Total Points

    Through Albertsons Boise Open presented by Chevron (Korn Ferry Tour); TOUR Championship (PGA TOUR)

    RankPlayerFedExCup PointsKorn Ferry Tour PointsTotal Points
    1Adrien Dumont de Chassart01,132.581,132.58
    2Ricky Castillo0584.137584.137
    3Patrick Welch0301.371301.371
    4William Mouw56.25*223.404279.654
    5Ryan Burnett0173.317173.317
    6Sam Bennett95.717*095.717
    7Yuxin Lin084.57184.571
    8Ross Steelman073.2573.25
    9Fred Biondi023.83323.833

    *Non-member points

    Notes:

    • Total Points are earned starting the week after the conclusion of the NCAA Championship.

    • Players must be a member to be eligible to earn Korn Ferry Tour status via PGA TOUR University Total Points.

