PGA TOUR University on TOUR: Sam Choi finishes second in PGA TOUR Canada Fortinet Cup

Derek Hitchner tied for third last week, his best finish of the season, and improved 23 spots to No. 22 in the final standings. By finishing in the top 60 of the Fortinet Cup, Hitchner earned membership on the 2024 PGA TOUR Americas through the Latin America swing. Also finishing in the top 60 were John Pak (No. 8), Connor Howe (No. 20), Tommy Kuhl (No. 27), Cameron Sisk (No. 35), Chase Sienkiewicz (No. 49) and Ben Carr (No. 57).