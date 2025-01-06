For Swedish rookie Tim Widing, the atypical has become typical

His proposal in the spring of 2020 was typically atypical. The couple had bonded over scavenger hunts, so Widing created a scavenger hunt around Jazmine’s hometown of Cambria. At each spot, she picked up a puzzle piece that guided her to the next stop, leading to her favorite restaurant and eventually to a beach on Big Sur. Widing ran down to set up a tent – no easy task on a windy afternoon – and the couple began to complete the puzzle, which it turned out had four pieces missing. Widing reached into his pocket to grab them, each with one of the following words: “Will. You. Marry. Me.”