Why Xander Schauffele calls his mom ‘hamster’ – and how her Asian roots molded a golf star

“One time, we were in a group of people talking and then all of a sudden Xander is gone!” Ping-Yi recalled. “And we're like, ‘Where did he go?’ We couldn't find him and then we hear this 'hehehehe' kind of laughing and then we look up and he climbed up on the light pole and we were like, ‘Oh my god, come down right now!’ and he was just smiling as he was coming down. It was unbelievable. He was like a monkey.