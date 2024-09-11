Christo Lamprecht is in it for the long game

Lamprecht believes golf is “10% physical, 90% mental,” and these physical drills are an extension of the mental game that he strives to keep atop the mind. He went through an angsty phase, golf-wise, as a teenager in South Africa, but after meeting with a sports psychologist, he made a point to prioritize emotional control on the course. (He doesn’t currently work with a formal mental coach, but he often discusses the mental game with his college coaches Bruce Heppler and Paton.) He writes “CWYC” on his golf glove – standing for “control what you can control” – as a reminder of a late friend who was on a similar sporting path but died in a car accident at a young age. He has cultivated a comfortable environment inside the ropes – his caddie this summer is longtime close friend and second cousin Christian Meintjes; the two lived 10 houses apart from age 5 onwards, and Meintjes moved to America last year to pursue a career as a PGA of America professional. (Lamprecht floated the idea while back home for the holidays, it was finalized after the Georgia Tech season, and the two have embarked on an American summer adventure.)