Christo Lamprecht, 6-foot-8, does not have his head in clouds

Lamprecht Sr. quickly caught up on the highlights. He saw his son, also named Christo, make routine birdies on Nos. 3 and 5, and hit his approach shot on the par-3 sixth to 4 feet. He watched the chip-in birdie on the 14th and one last one on the closing hole. The younger Lamprecht doffed his cap to the crowd and soaked in the moment as he walked off the 18th green, then signed for a 66 that no one could better on the opening day at Royal Liverpool Golf Club. The senior Lamprecht, an accountant back in his hometown of George, a coastal city in South Africa’s Western Cape, shook his head.