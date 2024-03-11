The year Min Woo Lee cooked

Each of Lee’s distinguishable characteristics can be explained away as a coincidence, but they combine to form an intriguing cocktail. The mustache? He grew it out once and he played well, so it stuck. The mock turtlenecks, similar to what Tiger Woods wore in his heyday? He thought “Oh god, what is this,” when they were sent to him. But he kept wearing them after he received compliments. (Does Lululemon have something in the works? “You got to wait to find out,” he says). The wraparound shades that first became popular in the late ‘90s? Lee is serious about protecting his eyes. “You protect your skin; why not protect the eyes?” His social media videos that go viral weekly? He gives full credit to a two-man player content team at the TOUR.