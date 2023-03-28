Hossler cruised through his college career at Texas. He was the Big 12 Newcomer of the Year as a freshman and led the Longhorns with a 71.8 scoring average. He won the first time as a sophomore and never finished outside the top 20 that season. As a junior, Hossler led a powerful Texas team with a 69.7 scoring average in 37 rounds. He won four tournaments outright and tied for first in another. He was the fourth-ranked amateur in the world and a member of the winning Walker Cup team. It was, as the saying went around Austin, the Beau Show.