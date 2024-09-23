The First Look: Presidents Cup

Storylines: The Presidents Cup features four days of competition with five matches on both Thursday and Friday, eight matches on Saturday (morning and afternoon), and 12 singles matches on Sunday … The United States Team is looking to win the Presidents Cup for the 10th time in a row … World No. 1 Scheffler returns to action after capturing the TOUR Championship and winning the FedExCup for the first time … Matsuyama, a two-time winner this season, is the International side’s top-ranked player … Canadian Team Captain Weir picked three countrymen to represent the International Team at Royal Montreal: Conners, Pendrith and first-timer Hughes. Pendrith was the lone Canadian to make it to the TOUR Championship after his maiden victory earlier in the year. Weir defeated Tiger Woods in 2007 in Sunday singles the last time the Presidents Cup was at Royal Montreal ... Bradley was picked by Team Captain Furyk to play on the team and will no longer be one of Furyk’s captain's assistants (he was replaced by Brandt Snedeker) … Day returns to the Presidents Cup for the first time in 2017. He was a captain’s pick for the International Team in 2019 when it was in Australia but withdrew due to injury … Scott, making his 11th Presidents Cup start, has played 49 matches in his Presidents Cup career … Homa was a sparkplug for the U.S. Team in 2022 going 4-0-0. He is the only player on either side who has played in at least one Presidents Cup who has not suffered a loss … There are six Presidents Cup rookies this year (four on Team USA and two on the International side) … Medinah Country Club near Chicago will host the Presidents Cup in 2026 while Kingston Heath Golf Club in Australia will host in 2028 … Justin Trudeau, who has been Canada’s 23rd Prime Minister since 2015, has accepted an invitation to be the Honorary Chairman.