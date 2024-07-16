The First Look: Barracuda Championship

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: It will be a full-circle moment for the University of Florida’s Ian Gilligan at the Barracuda. Gilligan was a guest of the championship when he was a teenager and battling cancer. Now he’s 15th in the World Amateur Golf Ranking and played the Shriners Children’s Open last fall after winning the Southern Highlands Collegiate while at Long Beach State…Newly minted pro Barclay Brown, a Stanford alum, will make his non-major PGA TOUR debut after playing The Open in 2022 and the U.S. Open last year. Brown held the clubhouse lead at The 150th Open after posting a 4-under 68 in the second group out. He is a member of Hallamshire Golf Club along with former U.S. Open winner Matt Fitzpatrick and brother Alex, with whom Brown played in the 2021 Walker Cup… Mats Ege, who finished No. 11 on the PGA TOUR University ranking for 2023-24, will make his TOUR debut. Ege played at East Tennessee State and was Southern Conference Player of the Year in 2022-23… Longtime pro Patrick Newcomb will play his first TOUR event since 2015. Newcomb has made two Korn Ferry Tour cuts this season… University of Utah alum Mitchell Schow (who is from the same hometown as PGA TOUR member Patrick Fishburn) won the Reno Open in April to earn a spot in his first PGA TOUR event… Low Amateur at both the Masters and the U.S. Open Neal Shipley is back in action on TOUR. Shipley has played three TOUR events since turning pro and finished tied for sixth at last week’s ISCO Championship… TOUR winners Ryan Palmer and Scott Piercy round out the sponsor invites.