The First Look: Myrtle Beach Classic

SPONSOR EXEMPTIONS: Sixteen-year-old Blades Brown will make his TOUR debut. It’s the second straight week a 16-year-old will compete on the PGA TOUR after England’s Kris Kim made the cut at THE CJ CUP Bryon Nelson. Last year, Brown was the youngest stroke play co-medalist in U.S. Amateur history – breaking a 103-year-old record previously held by Bobby Jones. His is the reigning Tennessee Boys’ Junior and Men’s Player of the Year, the first player to ever achieve the double… Matt Atkins earned a spot in the field after winning “The Q at Myrtle Beach” that featured a mix of YouTubers and South Carolinian pros. Atkins has made 26 TOUR starts and is a Korn Ferry Tour winner. He finished T29 at the Korn Ferry Tour’s Veritex Bank Championship two weeks ago… George Bryan IV joins brother Wesley in the Myrtle Beach field. Bryan IV finished runner-up to Atkins at “The Q” but received a sponsor exemption anyway. He made his TOUR debut at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship last season and made the cut. The brothers boast more than 325,000 followers on their popular YouTube channel… Coastal Carolina University alum Morgan Deneen will make his fourth career TOUR start. Deneen is an assistant pro at The Dunes… Taylor Dickson, a winner on the Korn Ferry Tour this season at the Astara Chile Classic presented by Scotiabank, will make his PGA TOUR debut… Alistair Docherty will play his first TOUR event since 2019. He currently stands No. 97 on the Korn Ferry Tour’s season-long standings… Dalton Ward will make his first TOUR start since Monday qualifying for the WM Phoenix Open last year. Ward is from nearby Sumter, S.C. ... Evan Harmeling will tee it up for the third time on TOUR this season. He finished T10 at the Puerto Rico Open earlier in 2024. He has made four cuts so far this season on the Korn Ferry Tour, highlighted by a T5 (which included a Sunday 61) at his last event – the Veritex Bank Championship… University of Arizona alum Jordan Gumberg will tee it up on TOUR for the first time at a non-major since 2021. He won the SDC Championship on the DP World Tour earlier this year… Also among the sponsor invites are TOUR winners Jonathan Byrd, Bill Haas and D.J. Trahan… Brandon Berry, Brian Davis, Braden Thornberry and William McGirt were the four Monday qualifiers.