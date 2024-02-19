Monday qualifiers: See who qualified for Mexico Open at Vidanta

Notes: Made three birdies and an eagle in qualifier, against three bogeys, to earn a spot in playoff, from which he advanced to earn his first PGA TOUR start … Made four cuts in seven PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts last season, highlighted by a T24 at the Colombia Classic presentado por Rocha Brothers … Competed for the University of Kansas from 2017-22, also serving on the NCAA Student Athlete Advisory Committee … Was named 2017 “Mr. Golf” award winner by the Minnesota Golf Association as the best high school golfer of the year.