Monday qualifiers: See who qualified for Mexico Open at Vidanta
3 Min Read
Matt Atkins shot 2-under 70 at the Mexico Open qualifier to earn a spot in this week's field. (Dylan Buell/Getty Images)
Preston Stanley, Matt Atkins, Stuart Macdonald, Ben Sigel qualify
Written by Staff @PGATOUR
The open qualifier for the PGA TOUR’s Mexico Open at Vidanta was contested on Feb. 12, allowing players an extra week to make travel arrangements for the TOUR stop at Vidanta Vallarta.
Four players earned spots in this week’s Mexico Open field – Preston Stanley, Stuart Macdonald, Matt Atkins and Ben Sigel – via the open qualifier, contested at Black Hawk Country Club in Richmond, Texas.
Stanley earned medalist honors at 4-under 68. The latter three advanced via a 4-for-3 playoff at 2-under 70, with Clay Feagler the odd man out.
In all, 82 players competed for four spots in the Mexico Open field. Click here for all scores from the open qualifier.
Here’s a capsule look at the four open qualifiers for the Mexico Open at Vidanta.
Preston Stanley (4-under 68)
Age: 31
Hometown: North Richland Hills, Texas
Alma mater: Houston Baptist
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 2
Best PGA TOUR finish: T51, 2022 John Deere Classic
Notes: Made five birdies and an eagle, offsetting three bogeys, to finish as qualifier medalist by two shots … Monday qualified into two TOUR events in summer 2022 (John Deere Classic, Barracuda Championship), making the cut in both … The Mexico Open will be his first start in an Official World Golf Ranking-recognized event since 2022 … Wears a bracelet inscribed with the message, “Prove people wrong” … Was home-schooled from third grade through high school.
Stuart Macdonald (2-under 70, advanced via playoff)
Age: 29
Hometown: Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
Alma mater: Purdue
PGA TOUR starts: 2
Cuts made: 1
Best PGA TOUR finish: T57, 2023 RBC Canadian Open
Notes: Made four birdies against two bogeys in qualifier to earn a spot in qualifier playoff … Holds conditional Korn Ferry Tour status this season after finishing T101 at PGA TOUR Q-School presented by Korn Ferry’s Final Stage last fall … Has made 35 cuts in 75 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a third-place finish at the 2021 UNC Health Championship presented by STITCH … Won last year’s Commissionaires Ottawa Open on PGA TOUR Canada … Considers himself a ping-pong and badminton extraordinaire.
Matt Atkins (2-under 70, advanced via playoff)
Age: 33
Hometown: Owensboro, Kentucky
Alma mater: University of South Carolina-Aiken
PGA TOUR starts: 25
Cuts made: 9
Best PGA TOUR finish: T22, 2018 Corales Puntacana Championship
Notes: Made three birdies against one bogey to earn a spot in qualifier playoff, from which he advanced … Has made 157 career Korn Ferry Tour starts, highlighted by a victory at the 2017 El Bosque Mexico Championship by Innova … Finished No. 19 on Korn Ferry Tour’s 2017 season-long standings to earn 2018 PGA TOUR card … Last November, Monday qualified for PGA TOUR’s The RSM Classic and finished T38. Spoke emotionally that week about the desire to continue as a professional golfer but wanting to do right by his family, his career at a crossroads … Chick-fil-A enthusiast.
Ben Sigel (2-under 70, advanced via playoff)
Age: 25
Hometown: Deephaven, Minnesota
Alma mater: University of Kansas
PGA TOUR starts: 0
Notes: Made three birdies and an eagle in qualifier, against three bogeys, to earn a spot in playoff, from which he advanced to earn his first PGA TOUR start … Made four cuts in seven PGA TOUR Latinoamerica starts last season, highlighted by a T24 at the Colombia Classic presentado por Rocha Brothers … Competed for the University of Kansas from 2017-22, also serving on the NCAA Student Athlete Advisory Committee … Was named 2017 “Mr. Golf” award winner by the Minnesota Golf Association as the best high school golfer of the year.