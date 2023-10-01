The First Look: Preview the storylines for Sanderson Farms Championship

FIELD NOTES: Five golfers who finished in the top 50 of this year’s FedExCup are teeing it up in the Sanderson Farms Championship: Eric Cole, Lee Hodges, Tom Hoge, Adam Svensson and Emiliano Grillo, who finished tied for fifth at the Sanderson Farms last year. The top 50 in the FedExCup – all of whom qualified for 2024’s Signature Events – were locked after the TOUR Championship. Their position in the standings cannot change but they still have plenty to play for in the FedExCup Fall. … Mackenzie Hughes looks to successfully defend his title. There has been just one back-to-back winner in Mississippi – Dwight Nevil in 1973-74. Hughes is currently No. 51 in the FedExCup standings as he looks to hold onto his spot in The Next 10 (Nos. 51-60 in the FedExCup at season’s end will qualify for the AT&T Pebble Beach Pro-Am and Genesis Invitational). … Kevin Kisner is back in action. Kisner took three months off after struggling through the early part of 2023 but made the cut at the Fortinet Championship and will look to improve on his FedExCup Fall standings again this week. … Lucas Herbert, ranked inside the top 60 in the world after winning his third career DP World Tour title earlier this season, is in action again on the PGA TOUR. … Grayson Murray, who won the Simmons Bank Open for the Snedeker Foundation on the Korn Ferry Tour for his second win of the season, will tee it up on TOUR this week after clinching his 2024 card via the Korn Ferry Tour. … Other notables heading to Jackson, Mississippi, include recent TOUR winner Akshay Bhatia, past PLAYERS champion Webb Simpson, S.H. Kim and Eric Cole, Keith Mitchell and Mississippi’s own Davis Riley.