Brooks Koepka to join TGL's Motor City Golf Club as part of indoor league expansion

“I’ve had the chance to attend TGL matches, and they bring something completely new to the game. The energy, pace and team atmosphere at SoFi Center really stood out, and it’s something I wanted to be part of,” Koepka said. “I’ve also enjoyed getting to know the Motor City Golf Club ownership group and have been impressed by the commitment to building an authentic team that represents the city. I’m excited to compete alongside my teammates and bring a championship to Detroit.”