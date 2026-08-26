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Official

TOUR ChampionshipRight Arrow

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Min Woo Lee
AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

AUS
M. Lee
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Russell Henley
USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
R. Henley
Tot
-11
R4
-2

T4

Rory McIlroy
NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

-11

T4

NIR
R. McIlroy
Tot
-11
R4
-1

T4

Chris Gotterup
USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

USA
C. Gotterup
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T4

Ludvig Åberg
SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

-11

T4

SWE
L. Åberg
Tot
-11
R4
+1

T11

Tommy Fleetwood
ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

-10

T11

ENG
T. Fleetwood
Tot
-10
R4
-3

T11

Cameron Young
USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

-10

T11

USA
Cam. Young
Tot
-10
R4
E

T11

Adam Scott
AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

-10

T11

AUS
A. Scott
Tot
-10
R4
+2

T14

Xander Schauffele
USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

-9

T14

USA
X. Schauffele
Tot
-9
R4
-4

T14

Tom Kim
KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2

-9

T14

KOR
T. Kim
Tot
-9
R4
-2
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19D AGO

Brooks Koepka to join TGL's Motor City Golf Club as part of indoor league expansion

2 Min Read

TGL

Brooks Koepka's 136-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Wyndham

Brooks Koepka's 136-yard approach sets up birdie on No. 13 at Wyndham

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Written by Staff

Five-time major champion Brooks Koepka is set to join Motor City Golf Club as part of primetime indoor golf league TGL’s expansion for the 2027 season, league officials announced Wednesday.

He will be featured on the league’s first expansion team, which was first unveiled in May 2025. With the team being added, TGL presented by SoFi will be seven teams strong for the upcoming season. The 2027 schedule has yet to be released.

“I’ve had the chance to attend TGL matches, and they bring something completely new to the game. The energy, pace and team atmosphere at SoFi Center really stood out, and it’s something I wanted to be part of,” Koepka said. “I’ve also enjoyed getting to know the Motor City Golf Club ownership group and have been impressed by the commitment to building an authentic team that represents the city. I’m excited to compete alongside my teammates and bring a championship to Detroit.”

Koepka, a nine-time PGA TOUR winner, returned to the TOUR in January at the Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines. In 16 events since coming back, the 36-year-old has made 11 cuts and posted six top-25 finishes.


Brooks Koepka on excitement from first round back on TOUR

Brooks Koepka on excitement from first round back on TOUR


Motor City Golf Club is under the ownership of Middle West Partners, with principals Michael Hamp, Peter Hamp and Kevin Kelleher as representatives of the financial group, all of whom have Detroit roots. The same ownership group also owns Motor City Golf Club in WTGL, the new women’s team golf league launching this fall.

“Brooks is one of the game’s most accomplished and recognizable competitors, and he is a tremendous addition to TGL,” said Rufus Hack, president of golf at TMRW Sports. “As the first new player to join TGL through the expansion process, Brooks gives Motor City Golf Club a strong start as it builds its roster and prepares for 2027.”

TGL competes in Koepka’s home state of Florida, in the SoFi Center located in Palm Beach Gardens. Los Angeles Golf Club, which featured Tommy Fleetwood, Sahith Theegala, Collin Morikawa and Justin Rose, defeated Jupiter Links Golf Club in the best-of-three championship last season.

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Official

TOUR Championship

1

Scottie Scheffler
USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

-16

1

USA
S. Scheffler
Tot
-16
R4
-4

2

Viktor Hovland
NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

-13

2

NOR
V. Hovland
Tot
-13
R4
+2

3

Ryan Gerard
USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

-12

3

USA
R. Gerard
Tot
-12
R4
+2

T4

Alex Fitzpatrick
ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

-11

T4

ENG
A. Fitzpatrick
Tot
-11
R4
-4

T4

Jacob Bridgeman
USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2

-11

T4

USA
J. Bridgeman
Tot
-11
R4
-2
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