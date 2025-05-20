TGL announces Motor City Golf Club as first expansion team – an intriguing sign for league’s growth potential

From a long-term perspective, TGL’s success will likely correlate with its ability to build and sustain fan bases. As more markets introduce TGL teams, the pool of fans who could potentially develop genuine fandom will grow. For now, this might be limited by the fact that all teams play in the same venue in South Florida – but as Tuesday’s expansion news indicates, the league’s makeup isn’t set in stone. Could we someday see additional TGL venues and increased connections between teams and their accompanying cities? Don’t rule it out.